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5 TSX Dividend Stocks With Solid Yields Built for Steady Cash Flow in Any Market

These TSX dividend stocks are supported by fundamentally strong businesses, resilient earnings, and sustainable payouts.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • These five TSX dividend stocks offer solid yields, backed by resilient businesses and cash flows.
  • These Canadian stocks have strong records of maintaining or increasing payouts through different market cycles.
  • Their growing earnings base positions them well to return significant cash to their shareholders in the long run.
10 stocks we like better than Emera

For income-focused investors, the TSX offers no shortage of dividend stocks. However, here I’ll focus on top dividend payers with solid yields that are built for steady cash flow in any market. These TSX stocks are supported by fundamentally strong businesses, resilient earnings, and sustainable payout ratios that can support dividend payments through changing market conditions.

Within this background, here are five TSX dividend stocks built for steady cash across all market cycles.

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Emera stock

Emera (TSX: EMA) is an attractive dividend stock, offering a solid yield of more than 4%. The company operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities, as well as energy infrastructure assets, which generate stable earnings and reliable cash flow in all market conditions. Thanks to its solid business model, Emera has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Looking ahead, the company is positioned for steady growth. Emera plans to invest about $20 billion by 2030 to modernize power grids, expand renewable energy projects, develop energy storage, and enhance natural gas infrastructure. These investments are expected to help grow its earnings by 5–7% yearly, supporting continued dividend increases.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is another reliable dividend stock to consider. The company operates a diversified renewable energy portfolio, including hydroelectric, solar, wind, storage, and other clean power assets.

Thanks to its long-term power contracts, the company generates steady cash flow, supporting reliable payouts. Since 2011, it has delivered annual distribution growth of at least 5% each year, showing the resilience of its business model. Currently, it yields about 4.2%.

Looking ahead, the strength in its core business, rising electricity demand, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven infrastructure expansion, and global clean energy investments are also expected to support its growth, share price, and dividend payouts.

Canadian Natural Resources stock

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is built to sustain its payouts across all market conditions. This oil and gas producer has increased its dividend for 26 straight years, showing resilience even during volatile commodity markets. Moreover, its dividend has grown at an average annual rate of nearly 20% during this period.

Looking ahead, CNQ appears well-positioned to continue growing earnings and dividends. Its diversified assets, efficient operations, disciplined capital allocation, and strong energy demand support long-term growth. Further, its expanding production, strategic acquisitions, and a focus on long-life, low-decline assets should help drive earnings and dividends. CNQ currently offers an attractive yield of about 4%.

Scotiabank stock

Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) is a solid dividend payer, offering a yield of over 4%. This Canadian banking giant has paid dividends since July 1833 and has grown its dividends at an annual rate of 5% over the past decade, highlighting its resilient earnings base. Meanwhile, management targets a conservative payout ratio of 40% to 50%, which is sustainable.

The bank’s diversified revenue base and strong earnings will support future payouts. Notably, growth in loans and deposits, combined with lower funding costs, is expected to support profitability. In addition, steady credit performance, a strong balance sheet, and operating efficiency should help cushion earnings and support future dividend payments.

SmartCentres REIT stock

With an attractive yield of 6.4%, SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a solid dividend stock for generating steady cash. The REIT has maintained its distributions for years, backed by a high-quality portfolio of properties in busy, high-demand locations. These prime assets support strong occupancy rates and rental growth, helping drive steady income and dividend payments.

The trust also benefits from healthy leasing demand, favourable rent renewals, and a strong tenant base, which supports dependable cash flow even during economic uncertainty. In addition, its growing pipeline of residential and mixed-use projects could further diversify revenue sources and strengthen long-term growth prospects.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Canadian Natural Resources, Emera, and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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