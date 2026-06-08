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How to Put $14,000 to Work for Monthly TFSA Income

You can hold the Vanguard Canada High Dividend ETF (TSX:VDY) tax-free in a TFSA.

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Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
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Key Points
  • The TFSA is a great account in which to hold dividend-paying and interest-bearing assets.
  • The TFSA spares such assets from taxation (with a few exceptions), and unlike the RRSP, also allows tax-free withdrawals.
  • In this article I explore three of the best types of assets to hold in a TFSA.
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Are you starting off with $14,000 to invest and wondering how to generate monthly TFSA income?

If so, you need some clear principles to guide you toward your goal.

Invested at a typical market yield, $14,000 won’t generate a lot of recurring passive income. However, it is enough to get a little bit of passive income coming in. Also, if you progressively add to your $14,000 starting amount over time, you could reach the point where you are getting monthly TFSA income that adds up to a lot at the end of the a year.

In this article, I explore how to consistently generate monthly TFSA income.

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Source: Getty Images

Guaranteed investment certificates

Guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) are fixed-income investments offered by banks. Often called “term deposits,” they are somewhere between a savings account and a bond. Typically, you pay a certain amount of money to your bank to have it locked up for a period and then receive a sum of interest at the end. This is the typical way that GICs work. However, you can buy GICs with interest calculated and paid monthly. Typical GIC interest is 2.75% per year. So, if you buy a $14,000 monthly pay GIC with 2.75% annual interest, you get back about $33 per month in interest. That’s more than enough to offset your chequing account fee!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Guaranteed Investment Certificate$14,0001$33 per month$396 per yearMonthly

Stock funds

Stock index exchange traded funds (ETFs) are also good assets to hold in a TFSA.

Take the Vanguard Canada High Dividend Yield ETF (TSX:VDY) for example. VDY is a Canadian fund of Canadian high-yield dividend stocks. Because of its high dividend focus, the fund excludes low and no-yield stocks. Therefore, the fund has an above-average dividend yield. According to the fund’s website, the distribution yield is 3.45%. So, if you invest $14,00 in the fund, you get back $39.27 per month in passive income – assuming the yield remains unchanged. Here’s the math on that:

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Vanguard FTSE Canada High Dividend Yield ETF$74.73187$0.21 per month ($2.52 per year)$39.27 per month ($471.24 per year)Monthly

Apart from the relatively high yield, VDY has many other things going for it. First, its holdings are relatively cheap, with a 16.5 average P/E ratio. Second, it’s a true index fund tracking the FTSE Canada High Dividend Yield Index. Third and finally, it has a relatively low 0.22% management expense ratio, which is below average. So, you don’t pay an overly high price to access the Vanguard. Canada High Dividend Yield ETF portfolio.

Money market funds

Last but not least, we have money market funds.

These are funds that invest in portfolios of government-issued fixed income or zero-coupon bonds. Examples include Canada bonds and U.S. treasuries. Usually, these funds pay out a bit of income each and every month. So, if you invest $14,000 into one, you should get a little bit of monthly TFSA income coming in.

Foolish takeaway – monthly TFSA income

Generating monthly income in a TFSA may seem like a tall order. But it can be done. With a combination of monthly pay GICs and funds, you can get that sweet monthly cash flow hitting your account each and every month.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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