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Here’s How I’d Put $14,000 to Work for Monthly TFSA Income

Here’s how I’d invest $14,000 for monthly TFSA income using ZWC, SmartCentres, and RioCan to build a diversified income portfolio.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
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Key Points
  • The Tax-free Savings Account (TFSA) can be leveraged for decades of tax-free growth, allowing investors to generate monthly income effectively.
  • A recommended approach includes investing in a mix of a covered call ETF and real estate, such as BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF and SmartCentres REIT, for diversified and consistent income streams.
  • Allocating an initial $14,000 can potentially yield a monthly income, laying the groundwork for long-term financial growth when coupled with future contributions and reinvestment.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best tools available to Canadians to build long-term wealth. If used properly, it can provide decades of tax-free growth, allowing investors to generate monthly TFSA income.

Given $14,000 to start with, there are more than a few great options on the market. Here’s a look at a trio of picks that gives exposure to Canadian stocks, real estate, and a covered-call strategy that creates cash flow every month.

ways to boost income

Source: Getty Images

Start building a monthly income flow

The first place that I would start is not with a stock, but an exchange-traded fund (ETF). More specifically, a covered call ETF such as BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC).

ZWC holds a portfolio of large Canadian dividend stocks while also using covered-call options to generate additional income. That gives investors multiple sources of income under a single ticker.

Instead of relying on a handful of individual stocks, investors get exposure to a broad group of Canadian dividend-paying companies. That includes the big bank stocks, the largest picks from the energy sector, utility stocks, and telecoms, to name just a few.

That strategy helps support its 5.73% yield and monthly distributions.

For our $14,000 portfolio, I would allocate half, or $6,000, to this covered call ETF to generate monthly TFSA income.

Add some higher-yield real estate income

The next pick I would add to generate monthly TFSA income is SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN). SmartCentres is one of the larger real estate investment trusts (REITs) in Canada with a portfolio of approximately 200 properties.

Those properties are heavily focused on value- and necessity-based retail. As a result, they tend to draw in stable traffic and have high-occupancy rates.

Many of those properties are anchored by Walmart, which further helps boost traffic to the property as well as its surrounding secondary tenants.

In recent years, SmartCentres has also been expanding beyond traditional retail into areas including residential, self-storage, and mixed-use developments.

For income investors, however, the main draw is the monthly distribution. As of the time of writing, SmartCentres offers a yield of 6.35% that it pays out on a monthly cadence.

In our $14,000 portfolio to generate monthly TFSA income, I would put $4,000 toward a SmartCentres position.

Add another monthly payout

To round out the three picks to generate monthly TFSA income, I would put the remaining $4,000 toward RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI.UN).

RioCan is another REIT that owns a large portfolio of necessity-based retail properties concentrated in major metro markets.

The REIT is also growing its portfolio of mixed-use properties that combine retail with residential space in high-demand metro market locations. This gives the REIT another source of potential long-term growth.

RioCan offers investors a monthly distribution and, as of the time of writing, offers a yield of 5.36%.

Building that $14,000 portfolio for monthly TFSA income

The three investments mentioned above offer diversification, growth, and income-earning potential. Here’s how those investments can come together to generate monthly TFSA income:

InvestmentRecent PriceTotal InvestedNo. of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF$22.75$6,000263$1.30$341.90Monthly
SmartCentres REIT$28.77$4,000139$1.85$257.15Monthly
RioCan Real Estate$21.73$4,000184$1.16$213.44Monthly
  Total:$812.69Monthly:$67.71 

Investors won’t retire on $67 per month, but it can form a foundation for a longer-term portfolio. When reinvested, those distributions can continue to compound with the TFSA tax-free until needed.

Add in future TFSA contributions, and that $72 monthly payout has room to keep growing over time.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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