These Canadian dividend stocks have returned significant cash for years, making them reliable passive-income investments.

Here Are the 2 Stocks I Rely on for Monthly Passive Income

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These Canadian stocks stand out for their strong businesses and track records of rewarding shareholders with regular dividends.

Monthly-paying Canadian dividend stocks can help cover recurring expenses or support more frequent reinvestment.

A high-quality portfolio of dividend stocks can provide reliable passive income regardless of market conditions.

Generating passive income from the stock market doesn’t mean owning a large portfolio of dividend stocks. In fact, a small portfolio of high-quality companies with durable businesses, reliable cash flows, and a history of returning capital to shareholders can generate reliable income for years.

For investors seeking regular income, stocks that distribute cash monthly could be a compelling investment. By holding monthly-paying Canadian dividend stocks with strong underlying businesses and dependable payout histories, investors can generate worry-free income to cover recurring expenses or reinvest more frequently.

With that backdrop, here are two stocks I’ll rely on for monthly passive income. While no stock can guarantee dividends, these Canadian stocks have consistently rewarded shareholders.

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Monthly dividend stock #1

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a reliable dividend stock for investors seeking monthly passive income. The real estate investment trust (REIT) currently pays $0.154 per unit each month, representing a yield of more than 6.4%. Its ability to steadily grow net operating income (NOI) and funds from operations (FFO) supports the sustainability of these distributions.

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SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a diversified portfolio of retail and mixed-use properties. Its strategically located assets help attract tenants and support consistently high occupancy.

As of June 30, 2026, the REIT’s occupancy rate stood at 98.1%, highlighting continued demand for its properties. Same-property NOI increased 2.6% year over year, or 4.4% excluding anchor tenants, driven by lease renewals and higher rents.

Leasing activity also remained strong. SmartCentres renewed 86% of leases expiring in 2026, achieving 12.0% rental growth excluding anchors. Demand for new retail space remained healthy, while tenant retention stayed strong.

These trends provide a solid foundation for further NOI and FFO growth. High occupancy, strong rental spreads, tenant retention, and reliable collections should help SmartCentres maintain its distributions.

The REIT also has significant land holdings and a substantial mixed-use development pipeline. These growth opportunities will likely increase its future FFO and strengthen the long-term sustainability of its distributions.

Monthly dividend stock #2

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is another monthly dividend stock worth considering. It pays $0.061 per share each month, representing a yield of roughly 4.5%. Since January 2013, the energy company has returned approximately $3.4 billion to shareholders through monthly dividend payments. Its consistent distributions are supported by resilient cash flow across commodity cycles, a strong balance sheet, and efficient operations.

Whitecap is consistently delivering steady growth, and its near-term financials have benefited from strong commodity prices and its cost-reduction initiatives. Its FFO totaled $1.4 billion, while operating costs declined, reflecting continued operating efficiencies.

With a conservative payout ratio of 20% to 25%, Whitecap appears capable of maintaining its dividend through fluctuations in commodity prices. The Veren acquisition has expanded its production and scale and enhanced operating efficiency, which is leading to higher free cash flow.

During the first six months of 2026, Whitecap lowered its net debt by approximately $900 million to $2.5 billion. Its focus on rapidly deleveraging its balance sheet strengthened its ability to return cash to shareholders and pursue high-return development opportunities.

Overall, its expanded asset base, strong production, growing cash flow, operating efficiency, and debt reduction position it well to deliver sustainable growth that supports its payouts.