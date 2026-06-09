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30-Year-Olds: Stop What You’re Doing and Start Your TFSA Catch up

A lot of Canadians in their 30s have plenty of TFSA room left, and a small-cap like Rubellite is the kind of higher-upside bet that can work best when you still have time.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Rubellite is a small Alberta heavy-oil producer, so returns can swing with oil prices and drilling results.
  • It’s showing operational momentum, with record Q1 2026 production and added drilling activity to grow output.
  • It also carries real risk (losses, debt, commodity volatility), so it should be a small “satellite” holding, not your TFSA core.
10 stocks we like better than Rubellite Energy

Thirty sounds young until the math taps your shoulder. Canadians in their 30s still have decades to build wealth, but the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) clock has already started. If you turned 18 in 2014, your lifetime TFSA room reached $83,500 by 2026, assuming you qualified every year. Yet the average Canadian aged 30 to 34 holds only about $16,670 in TFSA assets. That gap isn’t a reason to panic. It’s a reason to act.

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Source: Getty Images

Getting started

The 2026 TFSA limit sits at $7,000, and unused room carries forward. That gives 30-year-olds a rare gift. You can catch up without needing to be perfect in your 20s. You just need a plan that turns extra cash into long-term growth, instead of letting it disappear into takeout, subscriptions, or another forgotten cart.

A TFSA works best when investors treat it like a compounding machine, not a spare savings drawer. Cash can make sense for emergencies. But long-term TFSA money deserves investments with room to grow. That’s where a stock like Rubellite Energy (TSX:RBY) comes into the conversation, though investors need to understand the risk before jumping in.

RBY

Rubellite Energy is a small Canadian oil and gas producer focused mainly on heavy oil assets in Alberta. It isn’t a giant like some of the other energy stocks in Canada. It doesn’t offer the same stability, dividend history, or balance-sheet depth. Instead, Rubellite gives investors a higher-risk way to bet on production growth and stronger oil prices.

That makes it relevant now. Oil headlines keep heating up, and smaller producers can move quickly when commodity prices strengthen. Rubellite’s latest quarter showed real operational momentum. In the first quarter of 2026, total sales production reached a record 13,843 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), up 12% from last year. Heavy oil sales production also hit a record 8,641 barrels per day.

Small producers need growth to justify the risk. Rubellite also brought new wells into production at Figure Lake and Frog Lake, while spending stayed within its guided range. Management pointed to strong drilling results and even added a second rig in April to grow heavy oil production in a better pricing environment.

Looking ahead

For a 30-year-old investor, the appeal comes from asymmetry. A small-cap energy stock can climb sharply if production grows, costs stay controlled, and oil prices remain supportive. Inside a TFSA, those gains can compound tax-free. A $2,000 position that grows over 20 or 30 years can do more than people think, especially when paired with steady contributions to broader funds or blue-chip stocks.

But this isn’t the stock to build an entire TFSA around. Rubellite reported a net loss of $23.1 million in the first quarter, largely tied to unrealized risk-management losses. Net debt also sat at $148 million at the end of March. Those figures don’t make the company uninvestable, but they do remind investors that small energy names can punish impatience.

Putting it together

So, here’s the better catch-up strategy. Use your TFSA room in layers. Start with a diversified core, such as broad Canadian, U.S., or global equity exposure. Add dependable dividend stocks if income keeps you motivated. Then, if your risk tolerance allows it, carve out a smaller slice for growth names like Rubellite.

That approach lets you chase upside without letting one volatile stock control your future. It also keeps you from making the classic 30-year-old mistake: waiting until life feels cheaper. It won’t. Mortgages, kids, cars, travel, and groceries can all compete for cash. The best time to start rarely feels convenient. Start before your budget feels flawless.

Bottom line

The good news is you don’t need to max out everything tomorrow. Even $7,000 this year can build the habit. Add raises, bonuses, refunds, or freelance income when possible. Your future self doesn’t need perfection. It needs consistency. That’s where the real catch-up starts. At 30, you still have time. But time only helps if you put it to work right now for decades ahead.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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