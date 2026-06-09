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How Much Should a 20-Year-Old Canadian Have in Their TFSA to Retire?

Starting early and aiming to max TFSA contributions to allow for decades of tax‑free compounding matter more than any specific balance at age 20. Here’s why.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • Start early and prioritize maxing TFSA contributions — decades of tax‑free compounding matter more than any specific balance at age 20.
  • Many Canadians miss this opportunity: 20–24‑year‑olds had an average TFSA balance of $7,894 and about $22,620 in unused room (2023 data).
  • By contributing consistently (e.g., $7,000/yr) and staying invested — via broad ETFs or quality stocks like TSX:QSR — a TFSA could grow to roughly $1.7M–$4.1M in 40 years at 7–10% returns.
9 stocks we like better than Restaurant Brands International

How much should a 20-year-old Canadian have in their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) if they want to retire comfortably someday? The simple answer is: as much as possible. However, the more important goal is not reaching a specific balance at age 20 — it’s developing the habit of maximizing TFSA contributions early and allowing decades of tax-free compounding to do the heavy lifting for building long-term wealth.

For young Canadians, time is the most valuable asset. A modest amount invested at age 20 can ultimately be worth far more than a larger contribution made later in life. That’s why building a TFSA early can be one of the smartest financial decisions a young Canadian makes.

three friends eat pizza

Source: Getty Images

Most Canadians aren’t maximizing their TFSA

If you can consistently contribute to your TFSA from a young age, you’re already ahead of many Canadians. According to Statistics Canada data released in 2025 for the 2023 contribution year, Canadians aged 20 to 24 had an average TFSA balance of just $7,894 and an average unused contribution room of $22,620.

The pattern continues even during peak earning years. Canadians aged 45 to 49 had an average TFSA balance of $24,150 alongside an average unused contribution room of $61,381. Those aged 50 to 54 had an average balance of $30,190 and unused room of $57,855.

These figures highlight a significant missed opportunity. Every year that contribution room goes unused is another year of potential tax-free growth that investors forfeit. The earlier contributions are made, the more powerful the compounding effect becomes over time, like a snowball rolling down a snowy mountain.

The power of starting at age 20

Consider the average unused contribution room of $22,620 among Canadians aged 20 to 24. If that amount were invested and earned an average return of 7% to 10% per year, it would grow to $338,722 to $1,023,764 in over 40 years.

The numbers become even more impressive when ongoing contributions are added. Assuming annual TFSA contributions of $7,000 and long-term returns of 7% to 10%, a portfolio would grow to about $1.7 million to $4.1 million over 40 years!

The lesson is clear: retirement success is less about finding the perfect stock and more about starting early, contributing consistently, and staying invested through market cycles.

A stock to consider for long-term TFSA growth

While broad-market exchange-traded funds (ETFs) remain an excellent foundation for most TFSA portfolios, investors looking for individual stock ideas can consider Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR).

The company owns globally recognized brands including Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and Firehouse Subs, with approximately 33,000 restaurants operating across more than 125 markets worldwide under a franchise model.

Management continues to see substantial expansion opportunities, particularly in North America and international markets. The company is targeting net restaurant growth of more than 5% annually by 2028, up from the recent growth rate of 3.2%. Combined with steady same-store sales growth and operational improvements, this expansion could support long-term earnings growth and lead to double-digit shareholder returns.

At around $101 per share at the time of writing, the stock offers a dividend yield of roughly 3.6% and trades about 10% below the average analyst price target. Investors interested in building a position could consider starting gradually and adding more shares during broader market pullbacks.

Investor takeaway

A 20-year-old Canadian does not need a huge TFSA balance today to retire successfully. What matters most is establishing the habit of investing early and contributing regularly. 

The data shows that many Canadians leave significant TFSA room unused, potentially sacrificing decades of tax-free growth. By maximizing contributions whenever possible, staying invested for the long term, and owning quality investments, young Canadians can put themselves on a path toward building a seven-figure retirement portfolio over time.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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