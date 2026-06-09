One Canadian Dividend Stock Built to Hold in Any Market

Worried about a recession? This 5.5% dividend stock is backed by a 100-year-old giant that thrives in any market.

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A low 39% debt ratio and a conservative 72.5% AFFO payout rate give the trust a safe cushion to extend its 13-year streak of dividend hikes

A low 39% debt ratio and a conservative 72.5% AFFO payout rate give the trust a safe cushion to extend its 13-year streak of dividend hikes

A low 39% debt ratio and a conservative 72.5% AFFO payout rate give the trust a safe cushion to extend its 13-year streak of dividend hikes .

ver 90% of rental revenue. Canadian Tire, a resilient retail anchor, has survived 13 recessions since 1922 and maintains an investment-grade credit rating

The retail REIT's centuries-tested key tenant contributes o ver 90% of rental revenue. Canadian Tire, a resilient retail anchor, has survived 13 recessions since 1922 and maintains an investment-grade credit rating

The Canadian economy may be increasingly turbulent in 2026. The loonie hit a two-month low of 1.3961 per U.S. dollar this week to mark one of its weakest levels since late March. Speculators have aggressively ramped up short positions as the Canadian dollar faces heavy pressure from a technical recession, slowing economic growth, and looming uncertainty surrounding the upcoming CUSMA trade agreement’s review. To complicate matters, the Bank of Canada is widely expected to hold its key interest rate steady at 2.25% at its upcoming policy decision, balancing persistent inflation from high energy prices against a weakening macroeconomic outlook.

When economic clouds gather and market volatility spikes, smart investors shift their focus toward proven “defensive”, reliable income generators. If you are looking for a reliable passive income source built to potentially withstand all economic cycles – booms, recessions, and everything in between – CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN), or CT REIT, deserves a prominent spot on your radar.

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A stable 5.5% monthly dividend yield you can count on

CT REIT is built differently than an average Canadian retail real estate investment trust. The trust owns a high-quality portfolio of 375 mostly retail properties spanning 31.7 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). It pays a steady monthly income distribution that translates to an appetizing 5.5% annualized yield.

But a high yield is only as good as the cash flows backing it. What makes CT REIT uniquely resilient is its highly “defensive” operational structure. It rents out its portfolio on a cost-efficient net-lease basis, protecting the REIT from rising property operational expenses.

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Even better, CT REIT boasts an exceptional track record: its portfolio has remained virtually fully occupied since the trust went public in 2013, sporting a spectacular 99.4% occupancy rate heading into the second quarter of 2026.

Backed by a century-old retail giant

The secret sauce behind CT REIT’s flawless occupancy is its former parent company, Canadian Tire Corporation (TSX:CTC.A), which comprises a dominant 90.9% of the REIT’s rental revenue.

Since CT REIT is heavily dependent on a single key tenant, evaluating the Canadian monthly dividend stock requires a close look at Canadian Tire’s financial health.

Fortunately, Canadian Tire is as durable as TSX blue-chip stocks come. Founded in 1922 and formally incorporated in 1927, the company has successfully navigated every major Canadian economic downturn for over a century.

From the Great Depression of the 1930s to the COVID-19 pandemic contraction of 2020, Canadian Tire has survived about 13 significant recessionary periods. Through it all, the blue-chip retailer maintained its prized investment-grade credit rating, recently confirmed by Morningstar DBRS on June 3. Credit-rated tenants rarely default on rentals.

Given its tried-and-tested operational resilience, Canadian Tire is exceptionally well-positioned to ride out the current economic headwinds of 2026 and keep paying its rent on time, every time. As long as Canadian Tire keeps its stores open, CT REIT’s income stream remains rock-solid.

Exceptional earnings visibility and a safe payout cushion

CT REIT gives income investors incredible long-term cash flow visibility. The trust boasts a lengthy seven-year average lease term, locking in stable cash flows well into the next decade.

Furthermore, if macroeconomic pressure eventually forces interest rates down during a prolonged recession, REITs can experience a significant tailwind through lower borrowing costs on mortgage financing.

But even if macroeconomic conditions remain challenging, CT REIT is standing on solid ground. It maintains a highly conservative balance sheet with a low debt ratio of just 39% as of March 31, 2026.

More importantly for dividend growth investors, the REIT features a low adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout rate of 72.5%. This comfortable cushion gives trustees plenty of room to continue raising distributions, building on an impressive track record of 13 consecutive years of distribution increases.

Foolish bottom line

A choppy market in which the loonie goes under pressure and a technical recession looms shouldn’t scuttle investors in CT REIT units today. With a 5.5% yield paid monthly, a century-old anchor tenant, low leverage, and a 13-year streak of dividend hikes, this is one Canadian monthly dividend stock you can comfortably buy and hold through any market environment.