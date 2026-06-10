Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

2 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

These two TSX dividend growth stocks can be excellent investments for investors with a long investment horizon.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Dividend stocks on the TSX reward patience and discipline, offering reliable long-term returns through a mix of income, dividend growth, and capital appreciation.
  • Top picks: Canadian National Railway (CNR) — 2.18% yield and 30 years of consecutive increases (trading near $167.94); TC Energy (TRP) — 3.66% yield and 26 years of consecutive increases (trading near $95.83), both showing strong recoveries from 52-week lows.
  • Use TFSA contribution room and reinvest dividends to harness tax-free compounding and boost long-term retirement growth.
10 stocks we like better than Canadian National Railway

Stock market investing is not a race in which you’re competing with other investors to get the most returns in the shortest amount of time. Being successful as an investor requires patience alongside the ability to identify stability and growth on the TSX. Fortunately, there is no shortage of investment opportunities on the TSX that can offer reliable long-term returns.

Dividend stocks can be an excellent tool for investors with the patience and discipline to achieve long-term returns. Today, I will discuss a couple of high-quality dividend stocks that balance dividends, dividend growth, and long-term capital appreciation. These two are the kind of investments you can consider adding to your self-directed portfolio for the long haul.

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.

Source: Getty Images

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Ltd. (TSX:CNR) is the owner and operator of the largest railway network in Canada, and a top dividend-paying stock on the TSX. The $102.1 billion market-cap railway operator has been in business since 1919 and maintains a dominant position in a largely consolidated industry with high barriers to entry.

The railway sector has struggled, with industry headwinds creating significant problems for CN Railway stock until its recent rebound. As of this writing, CNR stock trades for $167.94 per share, up by 33.2% from its 52-week low. CNR stock pays its investors $0.92 each quarter, translating to a 2.2% dividend yield.

While it might not offer high-yielding returns, CNR stock offers a dividend-growth streak that investors love. The stock has increased its payouts each year for the last 30 years, making it an attractive investment to consider for long-term dividend income seekers.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is a $99.8 billion market capitalization energy company that engages in providing energy infrastructure services to industry operators. The pipeline company’s extensive pipeline network is critical to the Canadian energy industry, especially amid rising demand for North American crude due to the US war against Iran and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The year has been fantastic for TRP stock, which trades for $95.83 per share at writing. Up by 51.3% from its 52-week low, TRP stock has been hitting greater heights. While CNR stock is recovering to better levels, TRP stock is achieving new highs.

TRP stock pays its investors $0.88 per share each quarter, translating to a 3.7% dividend yield, and it has increased its payouts for the last 26 consecutive years. With AI-driven demand for natural gas rising high, there are plenty of chances that business will run well for pipeline operators. It can be a good investment for the long run at current levels.

Foolish takeaway

If you have contribution room available in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), a portfolio of income-generating assets like dividend stocks can be even better for your long-term goals. You can reinvest the dividends you earn to buy more shares of the stock, letting you use the power of compounding to accelerate your returns through tax-free growth. To this end, CNR stock and TRP stock can be good holdings to consider.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

The 3.3% Yielding Dividend Stock Set to Soar in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This overlooked manufactured-housing REIT is growing fast, and its modest yield may be hiding real upside.

Read more »

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping
Dividend Stocks

What the Typical Canadian TFSA Looks Like By Age 50

| Kay Ng

Canadians able to maximize their TFSA (no matter their investing style) are ahead of their peers.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Be an Ideal Fit for a $7,000 TFSA Investment

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their regulated operations, resilient earnings profile, and attractive long-term growth opportunities, these three Canadian stocks could be an ideal…

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal TFSA Stock Paying 6.9% Each Month

| Adam Othman

Here is a Canadian dividend stock paying investors real-estate-tied monthly distributions without fail.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Got $25,000? Transform a TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Robin Brown

Looking for tax-free passive income? This TFSA portfolio could help you turn $25,000 into $1,000 of cash flow every year.

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

A 6.8% Dividend Stock Paying $39.30 Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Vital Infrastructure’s 6.8% monthly yield looks appealing, but the real story is whether its post-reset cash flow and debt plan…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Down 23%, Should Investors Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock in June?

| Kay Ng

On the recent pullback, his high-yield dividend stock appears to be an attractive opportunity to start or add to a…

Read more »

boy in bowtie and glasses gives positive thumbs up
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 24% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS is down 24%, pushing its dividend yield near 10% and turning a battered blue chip into a potential long-term…

Read more »