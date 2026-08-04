Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » A Top 5% Dividend Stock Ideal for Passive-Income Seekers

A Top 5% Dividend Stock Ideal for Passive-Income Seekers

The Canadian company generates stable cash flows and maintains disciplined capital allocation, which drives its payouts.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • This Canadian dividend stock offers a yield of above 5% backed by stable cash flows, making it an attractive option for passive-income investors.
  • Its diversified business, long-term contracts, and disciplined payout ratio have supported decades of reliable and growing dividend payments.
  • A $39 billion project backlog and a steady earnings growth outlook position the company to continue increasing dividends over the long term.

For passive-income seekers, the best dividend stocks offer more than just attractive yields. The top long-term holdings are backed by resilient business models, predictable cash flows, consistent earnings growth, and a proven commitment to rewarding shareholders across economic cycles.

While a high dividend yield can boost portfolio income, its sustainability is equally important. TSX stocks that generate stable cash flows and maintain disciplined capital allocation are better positioned to continue increasing payouts over time.

Against this backdrop, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stands out as a compelling option. The energy infrastructure company offers a dividend yield of more than 5%, generates resilient cash flows, and has an exceptional record of dividend growth.

pregnant mother juggles work and childcare

Source: Getty Images

A resilient business model supporting dividend payouts

Enbridge is one of Canada’s most dependable dividend-paying companies. It has paid dividends for more than 70 years and has increased its distributions annually since 1995. The solid payment history highlights management’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Enbridge’s ability to sustain and grow its dividend stems from its highly resilient business model. It benefits from a diversified portfolio spanning liquids pipelines, natural gas infrastructure, gas utilities, and renewable power assets. This diversification reduces reliance on any single business segment and positions the company to benefit from rising long-term energy demand.

Nearly all of Enbridge’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) come from regulated businesses or long-term take-or-pay contracts. These contractual arrangements significantly reduce exposure to fluctuations in oil and natural gas prices, allowing the company to generate stable revenue and dependable cash flows even during periods of energy market volatility.

Thanks to its resilient distributable cash flow (DCF), Enbridge consistently rewards shareholders with higher payouts.

Enbridge maintains a sustainable payout ratio

Beyond its resilient operations, Enbridge follows a disciplined capital allocation strategy. Enbridge targets a dividend payout ratio of 60% to 70% of DCF. The target payout ratio is sustainable and helps Enbridge reward shareholders while retaining sufficient capital to support expansion, strengthen its balance sheet, and maintain financial flexibility.

Enbridge’s growth drivers support future dividend increases

Enbridge’s prospects remain solid and will likely support future dividend growth. For 2026, management expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to increase by 4% to 6%, reflecting the resilience of its regulated and contracted operations.

Looking beyond 2026, the company forecasts annual growth of approximately 5% in adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, and DCF per share, supported by new projects entering service and its high-quality asset base.

A key catalyst is Enbridge’s secured capital project backlog, valued at approximately $39 billion. Since regulated frameworks or long-term commercial agreements back these projects, they offer strong earnings visibility while limiting execution risk. At the same time, the company’s highly utilized liquids pipeline network is expected to continue generating stable, predictable cash flows.

Enbridge is also investing in high-return expansion projects that leverage its existing infrastructure, allowing it to grow efficiently while controlling capital costs. Beyond traditional energy infrastructure, the company is well-positioned to benefit from data centre expansion, increasing natural gas consumption, and continued investment in renewable energy.

The bottom line

Enbridge is a reliable dividend stock for passive-income seekers. Its attractive yield, resilient cash flows, disciplined capital allocation, and solid growth prospects position it well to keep returning cash to its shareholders.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Through Market Volatility

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian dividend stock looks attractive for investors to buy now with growing earnings and disciplined capital management.

Read more »

concept of growth
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These stocks should continue to deliver dividend growth for years.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

An 11% Monthly Passive-Income Stock I’d Put My Whole TFSA Contribution Into

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Timbercreek’s +11% yield can turn a $7,000 TFSA contribution into about $65 a month, but the payout coverage is tight.

Read more »

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax
Dividend Stocks

2 Great Canadian Stocks That Just Raised Their Payouts Again

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian stocks are paying higher dividends with growing earnings and long-term expansion plans.

Read more »

Canadian investor contemplating U.S. stocks with multiple doors to choose from.
Dividend Stocks

The Perfect TFSA Stock: A 5% Yield With Monthly Paycheques

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A TFSA holding Choice Properties can create a tax-free monthly “second paycheque” with a yield near 5%, but tenant concentration…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

A 4.6% Dividend Stock That Pays Cash Monthly

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whitecap’s 4.6% monthly dividend looks tempting, but it only works if oil and gas cash flow holds up.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip: 1 Utility Stock That Looks Like a Steal After Falling 21%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TransAlta’s 23% pullback looks tied to a share issuance, but long-term electricity demand and contracted growth are still building.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Bring in $49 a Month Starting With Only $15,000

| Puja Tayal

Explore the benefits of a $15,000 TFSA and learn how to maximize your investment potential with smart strategies.

Read more »