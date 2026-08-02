A 4.6% Dividend Stock That Pays Cash Monthly

Whitecap’s 4.6% monthly dividend looks tempting, but it only works if oil and gas cash flow holds up.

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Oil and gas prices can fall fast, so the dividend can change and the stock should be diversified.

Its payout looks covered today, with free funds flow higher than dividends and room for debt reduction.

Whitecap pays about a 4.6% monthly dividend, which can feel like a paycheque and reinvest quickly.

Twelve dividend deposits can make a portfolio feel remarkably similar to a paycheque. The shareholder doesn’t clock in, attend meetings, or pretend to enjoy team-building exercises. The cash simply arrives each month.

Monthly dividends aren’t inherently more valuable than quarterly payments. They are, however, easier to match with recurring bills and quicker to reinvest. Each payment can purchase additional shares, allowing the next dividend to arrive on a slightly larger pile of investments.

The yield still needs proper inspection. Investors comparing Canadian dividend stocks should check whether free cash flow covers the payout, how much debt the company carries, and whether earnings depend on something unpredictable. A tempting yield can become considerably less charming after a dividend cut. So, let’s look at one stock on the strong side.

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WCP

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) offers an appealing balance between income and growth. At a recent $16, its $0.0608 monthly dividend annualizes to $0.7296 per share, producing a yield of approximately 4.6%.

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WCP stock produces light oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids across Western Canada. Its assets include conventional fields with relatively predictable production and large unconventional properties capable of supporting years of drilling.

WCP stock became a much larger producer after completing its combination with Veren in 2025. First-quarter production reached 391,416 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), rising 119% year over year as the acquired properties joined the portfolio. This has set it up for some strong cash flow.

A supported payout

First-quarter free funds flow reached $349 million, while declared dividends consumed $221.3 million. That represents a payout ratio of approximately 63% based on free funds flow, leaving money available for debt reduction, drilling, share repurchases, and the occasional commodity-market surprise.

The shares also trade at roughly 4.7 times annualized first-quarter funds flow per share. Commodity prices can change that valuation quickly, but the current multiple doesn’t appear demanding for a producer with greater scale, investment-grade debt, and a monthly payout.

At the current payout, the position would generate approximately $38.30 each month. Reinvesting that cash could accelerate compound growth, while investors seeking income could use it to cover part of a recurring expense without selling shares. What’s more, should investors see the same growth as WCP stock made in the last year, investors could look forward to a further 63% return! Here’s what that might look like from a $10,000 investment on the TSX today.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT 1-YEAR SHARE PRICE GROWTH PROJECTED SHARE PRICE PROJECTED SHARE VALUE PROJECTED TOTAL VALUE WCP $15.85 630 $0.7296 $459.65 Monthly $9,985.50 63% $25.84 $16,279.20 $16,738.85

Foolish takeaway

WCP stock’s dividend isn’t guaranteed. Lower oil and natural gas prices could reduce free cash flow, while integration problems, drilling disappointments, debt, and future cleanup obligations could pressure returns. The board reviews and declares the dividend monthly, so investors shouldn’t mistake frequent payments for permanent ones.

I would therefore hold WCP stock alongside companies from less cyclical industries rather than make it the entire income portfolio. With the Veren assets expanding production and current cash flow covering the payout, today’s 4.6% yield could provide a useful monthly reward while the larger business builds value for patient shareholders.