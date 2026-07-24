Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Here’s the Average TFSA and RRSP at Age 45

Here’s the Average TFSA and RRSP at Age 45

Here’s the average TFSA and RRSP at age 45, how those balances compare with available benchmarks, and three investments to consider.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Canadians at age 45 face a crucial retirement savings crossroads with significant time remaining for wealth building, yet a need for a clear retirement plan becomes apparent.
  • The average TFSA and RRSP balances vary, with the TFSA around $20,000-$25,000 and the RRSP between $70,000-$150,000, reflecting differences in income and contribution history.
  • Investing in options like Royal Bank of Canada, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF can significantly bolster TFSA and RRSP balances through dividends and long-term growth.

Canadians who have hit the age of 45 are at a pivotal moment in their retirement savings. On one hand, there’s still plenty of time to build wealth, with typical retirement still two decades away. At the same time, retirement is starting to feel less distant and more like something that needs a clear plan. The average TFSA and RRSP at age 45 speaks to that.

Most estimates suggest the average TFSA balance at age 45 is approximately $20,000 to $25,000, while the estimated RRSP balance ranges from roughly $70,000 to $150,000.

The RRSP range is much wider because income, employer matching, pension coverage, and contribution history can create a huge difference by age 45.

The TFSA was introduced in 2009, meaning that someone who is now 45 has been eligible to contribute since the account became available. Since it was launched, the TFSA has offered $109,000 in total contribution room over the years.

In 2026, the TFSA limit is $7,000, and unused contribution room can roll over.

Despite that large cumulative number, the contribution room is very different from the account balance. The list of reasons for not contributing is just as long and varied.

Fortunately, there are options for investors to bolster their TFSA and RRSP balances at age 45 and even older. For example, contributing $500 each month for 20 years would add $120,000 before accounting for any growth.

And there’s no shortage of great investments to help those contributions compound over time.

shopper carries paper bags with purchases

Source: Getty Images

Three investments for a TFSA or RRSP at age 45

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is the largest of Canada’s big bank stocks. The bank offers investors a combination of dividend income and long-term growth. Royal Bank operates across multiple segments, including personal banking, wealth management, insurance, and capital markets.

The bank offers a quarterly dividend that carries a yield of 2.4%. Royal has paid that dividend for well over a century without fail and provided annual upticks for over a decade. The most recent uptick was a 7% increase announced this year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) offers investors a different type of opportunity that’s rooted in growth. CP’s railway network is unique in that it connects Canada, the United States, and Mexico, giving it exposure to long-term trade and transportation growth.

The goods hauled across that vast network include consumer goods, automotive parts, raw materials, fuels, and staples, to name just a few. To say that the railway offers diversification would be an understatement.

In short, the railway connects metro markets, ports, storehouses, and factories across all of North America.

As of the time of writing, CP offers a yield of 0.74%, which is modest, but growing. The most recent uptick was a generous 17.5% increase.

Finally, prospective investors seeking to grow their TFSA and RRSP at age 45 should consider the iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:XIC). The ETF tracks the Canadian market and holds companies across multiple sectors of the economy.

That includes financials, energy, industrials, materials, and other sectors. This makes the fund an ideal foundation for any well-diversified portfolio.

Turning to income, as of the time of writing, XIC offers a yield of 2%.

The bottom line

Comparing the average TFSA and RRSP at age 45 can help to identify where a strategy needs to shift. But it’s still just a benchmark, and there’s still plenty of time to make use of that contribution room.

That’s where the right investments, like the trio mentioned above, can make a big difference.

In my opinion, one or all of the above should be core holdings in a long-term, well-diversified portfolio.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

How to Convert $25,000 in TFSA Savings Into Reliable Cash Flow

| Robin Brown

Here's how a $25,000 TFSA portfolio can become $942 per year of steadily growing tax-free passive income.

Read more »

arrows hit bullseye on target
Dividend Stocks

5 TSX Dividend Stocks for Steady Cash Flow in Any Market

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks deserve to be on your income radar.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Your $60,000 TFSA Could Be Paying You $428 Every Month

| Jitendra Parashar

These two high-yield TSX stocks could turn a $60,000 TFSA into nearly $428 of monthly passive income.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

2.7% Monthly Income: Today’s Perfect TFSA Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Chartwell Retirement Residences pays a 2.7% monthly distribution and just posted record growth. Here is why it fits a TFSA…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

Here’s an Ideal TFSA Dividend Stock That Pays Consistent Cash

| Brian Paradza, CFA

CT REIT units could do well in a TFSA. The retail REIT's reliable 5.3% yield, paid monthly, and religious distribution…

Read more »

panning for gold uncovers nuggets and flakes
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Look Ready to Break Out This Year

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) and another name poised to do well in the second half.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

Create the Perfect TFSA With Your Own $75 Monthly Payout

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian monthly dividend stock could help turn your TFSA into a steady source of tax-free income.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 1 Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold for Years

| Andrew Walker

This company has increased its dividend annually for the past three decades.

Read more »