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5 TSX Stocks to Buy for a Calm, Winning Portfolio

Enbridge stock is among the top TSX stocks to buy for stability in this time of economic and political upheaval.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
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Key Points
  • • Rising global tensions and oil prices approaching $100 are driving investors to seek defensive TSX stocks with predictable, reliable returns.
  • • Utility and infrastructure stocks like Fortis and Enbridge offer stability through regulated businesses and long dividend track records, with Fortis increasing its dividend for 52 consecutive years.
  • • Essential service providers including Waste Connections, TD Bank, and CCL Industries deliver steady earnings growth and resilience during economic uncertainty.

Escalating global tensions are testing the markets. The Iran war is ongoing and intensifying. Oil prices are shooting higher and fast approaching $100. Naturally, many investors are searching for TSX stocks to buy for shelter from this storm.

Thankfully, these TSX stocks exist. They provide reliable and dependable returns that are predictable and relatively immune to economic shocks. Let’s take a look.

staying calm in uncertain times and volatility

Source: Getty Images

Fortis

Of course, utility companies are one of the best TSX stocks to buy for reliable returns. This stems from the fact that utility businesses are regulated. Through regulation, the government balances the interests of consumers, utility companies, and the public. It allows access to essential energy while ensuring that utility companies recover their operating costs and generate a reasonable rate of return.

Maybe this sounds boring. But it’s also predictable, calm, and in the end, a winning formula for investors. Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS) stock is a prime example of the benefits that a utility stock offers – a growing and reliable dividend, predictable results, and long-term wealth generation.

For example, Fortis’ annual dividend has been increased each year for the last 52 years. In the last three years, Fortis’ annual dividend per share increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% to $3.53. Looking ahead, it is forecasting a 4% to 6% annual dividend growth rate through to 2030.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections Inc. (TSX:WCN) is an integrated solid waste services company. It provides waste collection, disposal, and recycling services in the U.S. and Canada. It also provides a lucrative, defensive, and rapidly growing business for investors seeking dividends and growth.

This is not an exciting industry. But it’s an essential one that has delivered strong investor returns as well as resiliency. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) have increased 60% to $5.15 in the five years ended 2025. Also, the company continues to generate solid growth rates and returns. All while providing the necessary and not-so-glamorous job of waste removal services.

TD Bank

As one of Canada’s top two banks, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a TSX stock to buy for its strength and stability. Canadian banks are the lifeline of the Canadian economy. They provide much-needed capital to fund business growth and capital investment, reward consumers for saving their hard-earned money, and provide loans to help consumers get ahead.

Today, TD Bank stock continues to soar as its business expands in both Canada and the U.S.

CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.B) is the global leader in pressure-sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for consumer packaging. The company has an extensive list of clients, diversified across geographies and industries.

This might sound boring but a closer look at CCL’s results demonstrates its clear value – steady and predictable earnings and strong returns. In the five years ended December 2025, CCL’s revenue almost doubled to $7.7 billion, and its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) have grown 35% to $4.57.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) delivers revenue that’s protected by regulation and/or long-term take-or-pay contracts. This translates into predictability and stability for this North American energy infrastructure giant.

In fact, Enbridge’s history shows just this – stability and financial strength in the face of turmoil. Enbridge stock is currently yielding a generous 4.9% as the company faces a bright future of strong energy demand both domestically and globally.

The bottom line

These five TSX stocks to buy are examples of stability, predictability, and strength. They have stood the test of time, and they can be expected to continue to reward long-term investors.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has positions in Enbridge and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Waste Connections. The Motley Fool recommends CCL Industries, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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