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Got $25,000? Transform a TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

Looking for tax-free passive income? This TFSA portfolio could help you turn $25,000 into $1,000 of cash flow every year.

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Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
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Key Points
  • A $25,000 TFSA portfolio including Choice Properties REIT, Chartwell Retirement Residences, Pembina Pipeline, Topaz Energy, and Mullen Group can yield close to $1,000 annually, with each stock offering a solid dividend and growth potential.
  • Choice Properties REIT and Chartwell Retirement Residences provide exposure to resilient real estate sectors, while Pembina Pipeline and Topaz Energy offer stable income from the energy infrastructure sector.
  • Mullen Group adds industrial sector exposure, potentially benefiting from an improving logistics market, enhancing overall income and growth prospects.
10 stocks we like better than Pembina Pipeline

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is more than a place to park cash. With the right portfolio, you can turn $25,000 into a reliable stream of growing cash flows. If I had $25,000, here’s a diversified, five-stock portfolio that would earn around $1,000 ($997 to be exact) every year. All of these stocks have been growing their dividend, so there is income upside if you hold them.

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

A top retail real estate stock for a TFSA

If you ever wanted to be a real estate investor, Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN) is a perfect stock to start with in your TFSA. It yields 4.9% today. A $5,000 investment would earn $20.41 monthly or $244.92 annually.

With a market cap of $11.5 billion, Choice is Canada’s largest REIT. Most of its portfolio is grocery-anchored retail properties. However, it has a mix of quality industrial and mixed-use assets as well.

This is a recession-resilient portfolio with long-term leases and high occupancy. It’s a great stock for an elevated monthly payout.

A top play on seniors

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CHP.UN) is another real estate play with a totally different tailwind. With a market cap of $7 billion, it is Canada’s largest provider of retirement living communities.

This stock yields 2.9% right now. Your $5,000 TFSA investment would earn $11.99 monthly or $143.84 annually.

The Baby Boomer generation is aging. It is creating a tidal wave of demand for senior living options. High occupancy and rising demand are translating into rising rental rates. Its cash flows (and dividend) should only keep rising as it grows its portfolio in the coming years.

A top energy infrastructure stock for a TFSA

If you want exposure to energy, but with lower commodity risk, Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) is a perfect TFSA income play. It yields 4.3% now. A $5,000 TFSA investment would earn $53.10 quarterly or $212.38 annually.

Pembina has a market cap of $39 billion, making it a substantial energy infrastructure player in Western Canada. Over 85% of its income is contracted and that widely supports its dividend.

It expects contracted income to grow by at least 5–7% per annum over the coming four years. As its income rises, so too should its dividend.

A top energy stock

Topaz Energy (TSX:TPZ) is another lower-risk bet on Canadian energy. It yields 4.3%. A $5,000 TFSA investment would earn $54.25 quarterly or $217 annually.

Topaz has a market cap of $5 billion. It is an infrastructure and land royalty business with no direct drilling or operational risk. However, it owns very productive acreage that has years and even decades of production growth.

Topaz has a great record raising its dividend annually ever since inception. It’s a well-run, low-capital intensity business worth holding for income.

A top industrial stock

Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) is a final dividend stock I’d be happy holding in a TFSA. It yields 3.6%. Your $5,000 investment earns $14.98 monthly or $179 annualized.

With a market cap of $2.2 billion, this is one of Canada’s largest transportation and logistics companies. It is just coming out of a tough freight environment. Results are starting to rapidly improve.

Its stock is up 47% this year. However, it still trades at a discount to peers and could be a good add if you believe a better freight cycle is around the corner.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Choice Properties REIT$15.91314$0.065$20.41Monthly
Chartwell Retirement Residences$21.55232$0.0517$11.99Monthly
Pembina Pipeline$66.9174$0.7175$53.10Quarterly
Topaz Energy$32.20155$0.35$54.25Quarterly
Mullen Group$23.34214$0.07$14.98Monthly

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mullen Group. The Motley Fool recommends Pembina Pipeline and Topaz Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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