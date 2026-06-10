The 3.3% Yielding Dividend Stock Set to Soar in 2026

This overlooked manufactured-housing REIT is growing fast, and its modest yield may be hiding real upside.

The monthly dividend looks well covered, but currency swings and REIT sentiment can still move the unit price.

Dividend investors often chase the loudest yields on the TSX. That can work, but it can also backfire when a payout looks generous because the market sees trouble coming. Flagship Communities REIT (TSX:MHC.UN) offers a different kind of story. Its yield sits near 3.3%, so it won’t grab every income seeker at first glance. Yet the combination of affordable housing demand, rising rent, steady collections, and a discounted unit price makes this REIT worth a fresh look heading into 2026.

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MHC

Flagship owns manufactured housing communities in the United States. These communities serve working families looking for affordable home ownership. Housing affordability remains stretched across much of North America, and higher mortgage costs have made traditional homes harder to buy. Manufactured housing gives residents a lower-cost option, while Flagship collects recurring lot rent and other community revenue.

The latest quarter showed why investors may want to stop treating this as a boring REIT. In the first quarter of 2026, rental revenue and related income climbed 20.6% year over year to US$29.9 million. Net operating income (NOI) rose 17.4% to US$19.3 million. Same-community revenue grew 8.6%, helped by higher monthly lot rent, ancillary revenue, and better occupancy.

That kind of growth stands out in the REIT world. Many real estate names still wrestle with higher borrowing costs and weak demand. Flagship, by contrast, keeps benefiting from a structural shortage of affordable housing. It doesn’t need a boom in luxury housing, just families who want a practical place to live at a price they can manage.

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Looking ahead

The dividend also looks well covered. Flagship pays a monthly distribution, coming to $0.65 annually. At recent prices, that works out to a yield near 3.3%. The payout ratio also looks comfortable. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit rose 13.6% in the first quarter, while the AFFO payout ratio improved to 47.3%. That leaves room for reinvestment, debt management, and future growth.

The balance sheet adds another reason for patience. Debt to gross book value sat at 39% at the end of March. Flagship also had a weighted average mortgage interest rate of 4.5% and a weighted average mortgage term of eight years. Even better, management said the dividend stock has no substantial debt maturities until 2030.

Growth could come from several places. Flagship acquired a 96-lot community in Ohio during the quarter, with room for future expansion. It ended March with 88 communities and 17,015 lots. Occupancy also improved to 84.1% across the portfolio, while same-community occupancy reached 84.8%. That all combines for higher cash flow.

Considerations

Valuation makes the case more interesting. The dividend stock trades at just 3 times earnings, and 0.55 times book value. If rate fears cool and REIT sentiment improves, that gap could narrow. One softer catalyst also helps. Flagship won a national manufactured housing operator award again in 2026, which may not move the dividend stock alone, but it supports the idea that management runs these communities carefully.

Still, investors shouldn’t ignore the risks. Flagship reports in U.S. dollars, so Canadian investors face currency movement. Distributions to Canadian unit holders can also face U.S. withholding tax. Costs can rise from inflation, repairs, insurance, and community upgrades. Occupancy still has room to improve, but weakness would hurt growth.

Bottom line

So, can this 3.3% yielding dividend stock soar in 2026? It can, but it needs a friendlier REIT market and continued execution. The good news is Flagship already has the pieces investors should want: affordable housing exposure, strong rent collections, rising cash flow, a conservative payout ratio, and a real discount. And right now, even that $7,000 could earn solid income, and if shares rise another 10% as they did last year, that can create solid returns.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT ESTIMATED PRICE IN 1 YEAR (10% HIGHER) ESTIMATED TOTAL VALUE IN 1 YEAR MHC.UN $27.46 254 $0.87 $220.98 Monthly $6,974.84 $30.21 $7,672.32

For patient investors, MHC looks less like a dull dividend stock and more like an overlooked growth-and-income opportunity.