These TSX stocks are witnessing secular demand trends and have the potential to deliver solid growth, leading to market-beating returns.

3 Canadian Stocks With the Potential to Triple in Value Within 5 Years

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Hammond Power Solutions could benefit from rising demand for power equipment driven by AI data centers, grid modernization, electrification, and renewable energy projects.

MDA Space is positioned to capitalize on growth in the space economy, while Bird Construction stands to gain from expanding infrastructure, energy, and data center investment supported by large project backlogs.

These Canadian stocks are benefitting from multi-year demand trends and have the potential to triple in value within five years.

For a stock to triple in value within five years, it must generate a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 25%. While the Canadian equity market has several such growth stocks poised to deliver solid returns, investors should focus on those that benefit from multi-year demand trends and consistently deliver above-average growth. These stocks are most likely to deliver outsized returns.

With this backdrop, here are three Canadian stocks with the potential to triple in value within five years.

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Top Canadian stock #1: MDA Space

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) stock is a compelling stock to consider. With exposure to the fast-growing space economy, strong backlog, and expanding opportunities in satellite infrastructure and defence, the Canadian technology company has the ingredients to potentially triple its value over the long term.

Its satellite business is a major growth driver, benefiting from rising demand for next-generation communication networks and satellite constellations. MDA’s robotics division is also well-positioned as lunar missions and orbital infrastructure projects gain momentum. Meanwhile, its geointelligence segment continues to benefit from growing demand for Earth observation data and analytics.

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At the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company reported a $3.7 billion backlog, which provides revenue visibility. Further, management sees roughly $40 billion in potential opportunities spread across government, defence, and commercial markets.

While competition from major players such as SpaceX remains a risk, MDA’s specialized expertise and long-standing customer relationships give it a strong competitive position. With the stock recently falling about 18% over the last 10 trading days, long-term investors may have an appealing opportunity to buy into a company with significant growth potential.

Top Canadian stock #2: Bird Construction

Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) is another stock with the potential to triple in value over the next five years. The leading construction company is well-positioned to benefit from Canada’s growing investments in infrastructure, energy, and industrial projects.

Demand remains strong across Bird’s key markets, driven by rising spending on healthcare, defence, nuclear energy, LNG, renewable power, critical minerals, and transportation projects. The company is also expanding into the fast-growing data centre industry, where opportunities are estimated to exceed $20 billion. Its specialized data centre team provides a competitive edge in delivering complex, high-value projects nationwide.

Bird’s financial position is another strength. Its solid balance sheet enables it to invest in growth, pursue acquisitions, and maintain shareholder returns through dividends.

The company’s project pipeline offers further confidence. At the end of the first quarter, Bird reported an $11 billion backlog, including $5.4 billion in secured contracts and $5.6 billion in pending awards, providing strong visibility into future revenue.

With a diversified project portfolio, disciplined capital allocation, and exposure to major growth trends, Bird Construction appears well-positioned to deliver substantial returns over the next five years.

Top Canadian stock #3: Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) is a compelling stock with solid growth potential. It is poised to benefit from the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure. While not a direct AI play, Hammond supplies critical power equipment needed to support the massive electricity demands of AI-driven data centres.

The company manufactures dry-type transformers, power-quality systems, and magnetic components that help ensure reliable power distribution. As hyperscale data centres continue to expand, demand for these products is rising, creating a significant growth opportunity for Hammond Power.

Hammond entered 2026 with strong momentum. First-quarter sales reached $264.8 million, supported by custom product shipments, solid performance in the U.S. and Mexico, and ongoing demand from data centre customers. Its order backlog remained robust, rising 4.1% from year-end and 94.6% year over year, providing strong visibility into future growth.

The company is also benefiting from several long-term trends, including the adoption of renewable energy, grid modernization, electrification, and infrastructure investment. Its acquisition of AEG Power Solutions further strengthens its position in industrial power electronics and energy-transition markets.

With rising electricity demand and sustained investment in AI-driven infrastructure, Hammond Power Solutions appears well-positioned to deliver attractive long-term returns.