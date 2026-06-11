When even billionaires start trimming Nvidia after its massive AI run, it may be time to balance hype with a steadier blue-chip like RBC.

Billionaires Are Bucking the Nvidia Trend, and Now This Stock Looks Ideal

Nvidia is still growing fast, but sky-high expectations make the stock vulnerable to any slowdown or bad news.

Billionaires don’t always know the future. But when several start leaning away from the same crowded trade, investors should at least look up.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has become the face of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Its chips power the data centres behind chatbots, cloud tools, and the next wave of automation. The business still looks extraordinary. In its latest quarter, Nvidia stock reported record revenue of US$81.6 billion, up 85% from last year. That kind of growth explains why the stock captured so much attention.

Yet the story now looks more complicated. Some billionaire investors have trimmed Nvidia stock after its huge run. That doesn’t mean Nvidia stock has suddenly become a bad company. It means expectations may have climbed high enough to make even great results feel risky. When everyone loves the same stock, the margin for disappointment gets thinner.

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A classic to consider

That’s why Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) now looks so appealing for Canadian investors who want a calmer path. RBC doesn’t offer Nvidia’s explosive growth. It doesn’t need to. It offers scale, income, and a business model built around real customer relationships. Canadians use RBC for banking, mortgages, credit cards, wealth management, insurance, and capital markets services. It sits at the centre of the Canadian financial system.

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Investors want quality without chasing hype. The bank reported second-quarter 2026 net income of $5.5 billion, up 25% from last year. It also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.76 per share. Those numbers show a company still producing strong profits even as households, businesses, and markets navigate a choppy economy.

The bank also benefits from size. RBC bought HSBC Canada, giving it more clients, deposits, and commercial banking reach. That deal strengthened an already dominant franchise. It also gives RBC more ways to grow revenue without needing a speculative boom. Cross-selling, wealth management, and business banking can all support results over time.

For investors looking for tax benefits, RBC has a simple appeal. It can provide dividend income today and capital growth over the years. The stock won’t double overnight like a hot tech name might, but it also doesn’t depend on one fast-changing technology cycle. It depends on Canadians needing credit, advice, payments, and financial services. That need doesn’t disappear when markets cool.

Don’t dump it

This doesn’t mean investors should dismiss Nvidia stock. The company remains one of the most important businesses in the world. AI demand still looks powerful. Big technology companies continue spending heavily on data centres, and Nvidia stock remains a central supplier. Investors who own it for the long term may still do well.

But Nvidia stock also carries real risk. Its valuation reflects massive confidence. Competition could increase. Customers could pause spending. Export rules could bite. Even a slight slowdown can hurt a stock when expectations sit this high. That’s the hard part about owning a market darling after a giant rally.

RBC’s risks look different. A recession could increase loan losses. A weak housing market could pressure sentiment. Lower interest rates can squeeze margins, while higher rates can pressure borrowers. Banks also face regulatory limits and economic cycles. Investors shouldn’t treat RBC as risk-free just because it looks steadier than Nvidia stock.

Foolish takeaway

Still, risk and reliability aren’t the same thing. RBC has survived wars, recessions, housing scares, banking crises, and market crashes. It has kept rewarding long-term investors through dividends and growth. That history matters when markets swing from euphoria to fear.

So, while billionaires trim Nvidia stock, Canadian investors don’t need to copy them blindly. They can use the signal in a smarter way. If a portfolio feels too tied to AI excitement, RBC offers balance. The bank brings income, resilience, and a powerful Canadian brand.

Nvidia stock may still win the future, but RBC can help investors sleep through the ride. For many Canadians, that makes this bank stock look ideal right now, especially if they want growth, dividends, and a little less drama. That combination looks powerful when market leadership starts to narrow.