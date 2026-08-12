I’d Invest $7,000 in This Tech Stock Before the AI Boom Hits Canada

Canada’s AI boom may be less about flashy startups and more about the unglamorous companies helping businesses adopt AI safely.

CGI looks reasonably valued for a profitable tech firm, but budgets and AI automation could pressure demand.

Most Canadian businesses still aren’t using AI yet, so adoption work could grow for years.

Canada’s artificial intelligence (AI) boom looks enormous from Bay Street. Down on Main Street, however, most businesses are still squinting at the instruction manual. That gap could create the next major opportunity for investors, because building AI is only the opening act. Getting companies to use it without accidentally handing confidential data to a chatbot is where the real work begins.

AI adoption requires far more than faster chips. Companies need clean data, secure cloud systems, updated software, employee training, and rules governing what an algorithm can touch. Someone must then connect everything to the systems already running payroll, customer service, banking, healthcare, and government services. Those complicated plumbing jobs may not impress dinner guests, yet they can produce years of recurring revenue.

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Canada’s just getting started

Statistics Canada reported that 19.2% of Canadian businesses used AI to produce goods or deliver services during the year ending in the second quarter of 2026. That was up from 12.2% one year earlier, showing rapid growth while leaving roughly four out of five businesses outside the party. Investors chasing Canadian AI stocks may therefore want exposure to the companies helping those late arrivals through the door.

The $7,000 amount also happens to match the 2026 TFSA dollar limit. Investors need to confirm their personal room, since unused room carries forward and previous contributions reduce what remains available. Eligible investments can grow tax-free, while withdrawals generally return as contribution room the following calendar year. That makes a TFSA a particularly attractive home for a long-term growth stock, assuming the investor can handle some bumps.

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The tech stock I’d buy

CGI (TSX:GIB.A) looks built for the next phase of Canada’s AI rollout. The Montréal-based company provides consulting, systems integration, cybersecurity, cloud services, and long-term technology outsourcing. Essentially, CGI stock helps large organizations replace the digital equivalent of a junk drawer with systems that can actually support automation and AI.

Its opportunity is moving beyond slide decks. Avison Young selected CGI in March to provide AI-powered managed services, combining automation, predictive analytics, and cybersecurity across the real estate company’s global technology operations. CGI stock can help a client design an AI system, install it, secure it, and then collect recurring revenue for keeping the machinery running.

The latest quarter showed the broader business remains sturdy while that AI opportunity develops. CGI stock ended June with a $31.8 billion backlog, equal to approximately 1.9 times annual revenue. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 9% year over year to $2.29, helped by disciplined operations and share repurchases.

Earnings outlook

At a recent price near $103, the stock trades at roughly 12.9 times trailing earnings. That’s a surprisingly modest price for a profitable technology company with long-term contracts, recurring revenue, and a front-row seat to enterprise AI adoption. It also leaves room for investors to follow a long-term investing strategy without paying a nosebleed valuation for every mention of artificial intelligence.

At that recent price, $7,000 would purchase 68 full CGI shares for approximately $6,904.72, leaving $95.28 uninvested. I wouldn’t expect the position to double by next Thursday. CGI is a mature operator, not an AI lottery ticket wearing a blazer. Even so, shares are up about 8% in the last month after a drop this year.

AI could automate some of the coding and consulting work CGI stock currently bills clients to perform. Corporate and government customers can also delay large technology projects when budgets tighten. CGI stock must prove it can use AI to improve its own productivity while capturing enough new managed-services work to offset that pressure.

Bottom line

Canada’s AI boom won’t arrive as one dramatic switch being flipped. It’ll emerge as thousands of organizations modernize aging systems, protect sensitive data, and move experiments into daily operations. CGI stock can collect revenue at every stage of that migration, giving patient shareholders a chance to own the crew installing the boom before most Canadian businesses have fully joined it.