The Best $10,000 TFSA Approach for Canadian Investors

In this uncertain economic outlook, these three Canadian stocks could be compelling additions to your TFSA.

Fortis for Stability and Dividends : With a solid, regulated asset base and a long history of dividend growth, Fortis offers reliability and growth, making it a strong choice for a balanced TFSA portfolio.

5N Plus' High-Growth Potential : Positioned in expanding markets such as renewable energy and semiconductors, 5N Plus is set for sustained growth, supported by enhanced production capabilities, appealing to TFSA investors seeking high returns.

The Canadian government introduced the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) in 2009 to encourage its citizens to save more. The account allows investors to earn tax-free returns on investments within their available contribution room, making it one of the most effective tools for long-term wealth creation. For 2026, the annual TFSA contribution limit is $7,000, while individuals who were at least 18 years old in 2009 and have never contributed can accumulate up to $109,000 in contribution room.

While Canadian equity markets have recovered strongly in recent weeks, uncertainty surrounding the global economic outlook and ongoing geopolitical tensions could continue to drive market volatility. Against this backdrop, investors may benefit from maintaining a well-balanced TFSA portfolio that combines growth stocks, dividend payers, and defensive businesses. Such an approach can help enhance long-term returns while reducing overall portfolio risk. With that in mind, here are my three top TFSA picks.

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5N Plus

My first pick is 5N Plus (TSX:VNP), a high-growth company that has delivered an exceptional total shareholder return of 1,045% over the last three years, representing an annualized return of 125.4%. Strong financial growth and the company’s increasing exposure to rapidly expanding end markets, including renewable energy, aerospace, and advanced semiconductor applications, have driven its stock price.

Looking ahead, I believe 5N Plus is well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum. Demand for specialty semiconductors continues to rise, supported by long-term trends such as the expansion of terrestrial renewable energy projects and growing interest in space-based solar power. As a leading producer of ultra-high-purity semiconductor materials, the company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on these opportunities and drive further growth in revenue and earnings.

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To support rising demand, 5N Plus is actively expanding its production capabilities. The company plans to increase solar-cell production capacity at AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH by 25% this year, strengthening its presence in the high-growth solar market. In addition, the US$18.1 million funding award from the U.S. government could enhance its germanium recycling and refining operations at its St. George, Utah, facility, helping secure critical supply chains for optics and solar germanium crystals.

Given the favourable industry backdrop, expanding production capacity, and strong execution track record, I believe 5N Plus remains well-positioned to deliver attractive long-term returns for TFSA investors.

Fortis

Second on my list is Fortis (TSX:FTS), a defensive utility stock that serves approximately 3.5 million electricity and natural gas customers across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. With its regulated asset base and low-risk transmission and distribution operations, the company’s earnings remain largely insulated from economic downturns and market volatility, enabling it to generate stable, predictable cash flows.

This reliable business model has helped Fortis deliver a healthy annualized total shareholder return of 10.2% over the last two decades. The company has also raised its dividend for the previous 52 years and currently offers a forward yield of 3.3%.

Looking ahead, Fortis continues to expand its asset base to meet the growing needs of its customers and expand its customer base. Its $28.8 billion capital plan could expand its rate base to $57.9 billion by 2030, representing annualized growth of 7%. These investments should support steady earnings and dividend growth. Given its stability, consistent dividend increases, and solid growth outlook, I believe Fortis is an excellent buy for your TFSA.

Enbridge

Third on my list is Enbridge (TSX:ENB), a leading energy infrastructure company that combines reliable income with steady long-term growth. The company has delivered 31 consecutive years of dividend growth and now offers a forward dividend yield of 4.9%.

Enbridge generates approximately 98% of its earnings from regulated assets and long-term contracted operations, while about 80% of its earnings are protected by inflation-indexed mechanisms. This business model generates stable, predictable cash flows regardless of commodity price fluctuations or broader economic conditions, supporting its strong dividend-paying capacity.

The company also has significant growth opportunities ahead. Rising oil and natural gas production across North America continues to increase demand for Enbridge’s infrastructure and services. To capitalize on this trend, Enbridge has identified $50 billion in growth projects and plans to invest $10–$11 billion annually to advance them. Amid these expansion plans, the company expects its earnings and distributable cash flows per share to grow at around 5% annually through 2030. Given its reliable business model and healthy growth prospects, I believe Enbridge is well-positioned to continue growing its dividend, making it an ideal addition to your TFSA.