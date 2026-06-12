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A 4.9% Dividend Stock That Pays Cash Monthly

Canadian investors seeking monthly income can consider Dream Industrial REIT, especially on market dips.

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Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) pays monthly distributions with a cash yield of about 4.9%.
  • Its 74.1M sq ft industrial portfolio across Canada, the U.S., and Europe has ~96% occupancy and a sustainable FFO payout ratio near 67%, supporting the distribution.
  • Trading around $14.20 (roughly a 15% discount to NAV of $16.76 and 9% below analyst consensus), the REIT showed Q1 2026 NOI growth and active portfolio transactions that support upside.
10 stocks we like better than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

For income-focused investors, monthly dividend stocks can provide a steady stream of cash flow while reducing reliance on market timing. One Canadian real estate investment trust (REIT) that you can investigate further today is Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN). With a diversified portfolio of industrial properties, strong operating performance, and a cash distribution yield of about 4.9%, the REIT offers an appealing combination of income and long-term growth potential.

Forklift in a warehouse

Source: Getty Images

A high-quality industrial real estate portfolio

Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages, and operates a global portfolio of logistics, distribution, and light industrial properties across Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its strategy is straightforward: generate reliable monthly cash distributions while growing the value of its assets over time.

The REIT’s portfolio spans about 74.1 million square feet and is diversified across three key property categories. Urban logistics facilities support last-mile delivery operations near major population centres. Distribution centres consist of large-bay properties strategically located near transportation networks and are widely used by e-commerce and logistics companies. Light industrial properties often serve manufacturing and regional business operations through customized, single-tenant facilities.

This diversification helps reduce risk while positioning the REIT to benefit from long-term trends such as e-commerce growth, supply chain modernization, and increasing demand for well-located industrial space.

Strong fundamentals support the distribution

A reliable dividend starts with a healthy business, and Dream Industrial REIT continues to demonstrate solid fundamentals. The trust recently reported an in-place and committed occupancy rate of nearly 96%, highlighting the strong demand for its properties. It also maintained a sustainable funds-from-operations (FFO) payout ratio of roughly 67%, leaving a comfortable margin to support distributions and future growth initiatives.

Its balance sheet remains in good shape as well, with net debt representing approximately 37% of assets. Meanwhile, the REIT reported a net asset value (NAV) of $16.76 per unit, reflecting the underlying value of its real estate portfolio.

These metrics suggest that the monthly distribution is supported by stable operations, healthy tenant demand, and prudent financial management.

Reasonable valuation for monthly income

Beyond its income appeal, Dream Industrial REIT may offer some value for investors seeking total returns. At roughly $14.20 per unit at the time of writing, the REIT trades at about a 15% discount to its reported NAV. For value-oriented investors, buying quality real estate below its estimated asset value might provide an additional margin of safety.

Operational momentum also remains encouraging. In the first quarter of 2026, comparative-properties net operating income (NOI) increased 9% year over year, while net rental income rose 7%. Growth was driven by leasing activity and higher rents across Quebec, Western Canada, and Europe.

The REIT also continued to actively manage its portfolio, completing more than $453 million in asset dispositions and over $150 million in acquisitions during the quarter. These transactions added more than one million square feet of gross leasable area and helped strengthen the portfolio’s long-term growth prospects.

In addition, the units trade at an estimated 9% discount to the analyst consensus price target, suggesting a reasonably valued stock for an attractive monthly income stream.

Investor takeaway

Investors looking for dependable monthly income may want to take a closer look at Dream Industrial REIT. Its 4.9% yield, high occupancy levels, sustainable payout ratio, and reasonable valuation make it a potentially solid option in the Canadian REIT sector. With strong demand for industrial properties and continued rental growth across key markets, Dream Industrial REIT offers a compelling mix of income, stability, and long-term appreciation potential.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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