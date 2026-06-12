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How Big Should Your TFSA Be Before You Can Retire?

A Tax Free Savings Account worth $300,000 to $500,000 per person is the realistic finish line, and a growth stock like Electrovaya can help you sprint there.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
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Key Points
  • A TFSA of roughly $300,000 to $500,000 per person can fund a comfortable, fully tax-free retirement.
  • Growth stocks compound far faster than cash, and Electrovaya stock has soared roughly 190% in the past year.
  • Electrovaya just posted its fifth straight profitable quarter, and I think it is a compelling buy for patient investors.
10 stocks we like better than Electrovaya

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) worth $300,000 to $500,000 per person is the sweet spot that lets most Canadians retire with significant breathing room.

And owning a quality growth stock like Electrovaya (TSX:ELVA) inside that account is one of the fastest ways to reach the target.

That is the whole thesis. Now let me back it up.

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.

Source: Getty Images

Why a six-figure TFSA changes everything in retirement

Since its launch in 2009, the TFSA has quietly become one of the most valuable tools a Canadian retiree can own.

As of January 2026, the maximum cumulative lifetime contribution room sits at $109,000. Yet CRA (Canada Revenue Agency) data shows the average holder has less than $40,000 in the account. Basically, most Canadians are leaving tax-free growth on the table.

When you withdraw money from an RRSP or a Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF), the CRA taxes every dollar as regular income. However, TFSA withdrawals are completely tax-free.

You can build a $400,000 TFSA balance, apply a standard 4% withdrawal rate, and generate $16,000 a year in income the taxman cannot touch.

That invisible income does two powerful things. It keeps your reported net income low, so you can avoid the dreaded Old Age Security (OAS) clawback. It also helps you avoid a higher tax bracket.

How growth stocks like Electrovaya speed up the journey

The CRA caps how much cash you can add each year, but places no limit on how big your account can grow. That single rule is the golden rule of Foolish investing: the TFSA is an investment account and not a savings account.

If you hold capital in a high-interest savings account, it’s unlikely to beat inflation over time. Instead, invest your annual contribution room in long-term winners such as Electrovaya, which has the potential to turn $10,000 into $100,000 within the next decade.

Electrovaya is an Ontario-based battery maker that has returned 190% over the last 12 months. Valued at a market cap of $714 million, ELVA stock still has plenty of room to run.

In fiscal Q2 2026 (ended in March), Electrovaya reported revenue of US$18 million, an increase of 20% year over year. Its operating profit rose 56% to US$2.2 million, while net income was US$1 million.

Analysts forecast the small-cap TSX tech stock to end 2030 with free cash flow of US$101 million. If the stock is priced at 20 times forward FCF, it could triple again within the next four years.

Electrovaya’s core market is batteries for forklifts and warehouse equipment. It is now shipping into robotics, which CEO Dr. Raj Das Gupta described as its second largest source of revenue, with about 300 robotics battery packs shipped in the quarter alone.

The company is also pushing into energy storage, defence, and AI data centre power, and recently joined a U.S. Department of Energy-backed data centre battery project.

Its new plant in Jamestown, New York, adds another edge. Products built there will qualify for U.S. investment tax credits of up to 40%, a real selling point as more buyers demand North American supply.

The Foolish bottom line on Electrovaya

Electrovaya is a quality growth stock with rising profits, expanding end markets, and a genuine lead in safe, long-lasting battery technology. For investors who can handle volatility, I believe it is a buy worth holding for the long haul inside a TFSA.

Treat this investment as a satellite holding and not the foundation. Build your core with steady dividend payers, then let a name like Electrovaya supply the extra horsepower.

The plan is simple. Max out your room early, own great businesses, and let tax-free compounding work.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Electrovaya. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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