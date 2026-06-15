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1 Dividend Stock Down 14% Canadians Can Hold Forever

North West Company is a “hold-forever” style dividend stock because it sells essentials in remote markets where demand doesn’t vanish.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • NWC serves northern and remote communities with groceries and basics, creating steadier demand than most retailers.
  • It pays a 3.3% yield and shows consistent sales, earnings, and operating cash flow with moderate leverage.
  • Freight and fuel costs can squeeze margins, so it’s a steady compounder, not a fast-growth story.
10 stocks we like better than North West

Investors looking for a “hold forever” dividend stock need an option that’s not going to disappear when the tides turn. One name that fits the essential-services theme today is North West Company (TSX:NWC). It trades publicly, pays a dividend, and serves communities where basic goods aren’t just nice, they’re necessary. So let’s get into it.

fast shopping cart in grocery store

Source: Getty Images

NWC

NWC stock sells food, everyday products, and services in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. It operates under banners such as Northern, NorthMart, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less, and RiteWay Food Markets. That makes the business different from a typical grocer in southern Canada. NWC stock often serves smaller and remote communities where shopping options can prove limited. People still need groceries, household goods, pharmacy support, and basic services when the economy slows. That gives the company a steadier demand profile than many retailers.

The dividend also gives investors a reason to watch the stock. NWC stock declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share in April 2026. That works out to $1.64 annually, yielding 3.3% at writing. The yield won’t look as flashy as some battered energy names or real estate investment trusts (REIT), but the appeal sits in the business model, dividend history, and essential nature of the company’s markets.

Into earnings

The latest annual results looked steady, not explosive. For the year ended Jan. 31, 2026, NWC stock reported sales of $2.6 billion, up slightly from the year before. Net earnings attributable to shareholders reached $139.5 million, up from $137.3 million. Cash flow from operating activities rose to $279.6 million. That’s the kind of slow and steady progress dividend investors often like.

NWC stock also keeps the balance sheet in decent shape. Its debt-to-equity ratio came in at 0.38 at the end of the fiscal year, and management noted that this measure has stayed below 1 since 2000. Forever stocks need financial flexibility; a company can’t reward shareholders for decades if debt keeps eating the business from the inside.

Considerations

Still, investors shouldn’t treat NWC stock as risk-free. Remote retail comes with real challenges; freight costs can rise and fuel prices can pressure margins. The company also faces criticism at times over the high cost of food in northern communities, even when logistics play a major role.

That’s why valuation is still important. A defensive stock can become less attractive if investors pay too much for it. NWC stock isn’t the kind of company likely to double overnight. It’s more of a patient-income stock, where dividends, modest earnings growth, and steady demand do the heavy lifting over time.

Bottom line

North West gives investors a clean option today because the stock trades, the dividend is paid, and the business still serves essential needs. For Canadians building a long-term portfolio, that combination can carry real weight. Especially when adding on a dividend from $7,000 invested.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NWC$48.38144$1.64$236.16Quarterly$6,966.72

So don’t chase a ticker just because it once paid a dividend. Make sure it still trades, still reports, still pays, and still fits your goals. NWC stock looks like a strong public-market option for investors who want an essential-service dividend stock they can actually hold.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends North West. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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