5% Monthly Income: Today’s Perfect TFSA Stock

A 5% monthly yield can do plenty. Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors don’t always need the highest-yielding stock on the board. Sometimes the better move is finding a steady payer with a clear business, decent growth, and a payout that doesn’t look stretched. Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) fits that sweet spot right now. It pays every month, yields about 5%, and owns properties tied to the backbone of the modern economy. So let’s look at why it might be the perfect TFSA stock to consider for some investors.

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DIR

Dream Industrial owns and operates industrial, logistics, and distribution properties across Canada, Europe, and the United States. These are the warehouses and urban logistics spaces companies need to move goods, manage inventory, and serve customers faster. It’s useful, not glamorous. In a world shaped by e-commerce, supply-chain shifts, and re-shoring, useful can become very profitable.

The latest results back that up. In the first quarter of 2026, Dream Industrial reported net income of $62.8 million, up from $47.5 million a year earlier. Net rental income rose 7% year over year, while comparative properties net operating income increased 9%. That’s the kind of growth income investors want to see. It shows the real estate investment trust (REIT) can still lift rents and grow cash flow even after years of higher interest rates.

At writing, Dream Industrial currently pays $0.06 cents per unit each month, or $0.70 annually. At recent prices, that gives investors a yield near 5%. Put $10,000 into the stock, and that works out to about $500 a year, or around $42 a month before any price changes. Inside a TFSA, that cash can stay fully sheltered.

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COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT DIR.UN $13.89 719 $0.70 $503.30 Monthly $9,986.91

Looking ahead

The payout also looks more reasonable than many tempting REIT yields. Dream Industrial’s industrial portfolio gives it a stronger demand profile than weaker office or enclosed mall properties. Occupancy remains supported by tenants that need space close to customers and transportation routes. That makes the income stream feel more durable.

There’s also a possible rate-cut angle. REITs struggled when interest rates rose since debt costs climbed and investors could earn more from safer income products. If rates move lower over time, REITs with good assets could see sentiment improve. Dream Industrial may benefit from that shift, especially since investors still want income but don’t want to chase risky double-digit yields.

Valuation adds to the case. Industrial real estate remains a long-term growth area, yet many REITs still trade below past highs. That gives patient investors a chance to collect monthly income while waiting for the market to give quality real estate more credit. That patient approach can suit a TFSA well, since investors often have years for income and unit-price recovery to work together over time, too.

Bottom line

Of course, there are always risks to consider. If rates stay higher longer, financing costs could pressure cash flow. A weaker economy could also slow leasing demand. Dream Industrial’s growth depends on tenants staying healthy and space remaining in demand. Investors should watch occupancy, rent spreads, and payout coverage each quarter.

Still, the setup looks attractive for a TFSA. Dream Industrial offers monthly income, useful assets, and a yield that’s high enough to be strong without looking reckless. That makes it a solid candidate for investors who want cash flow today and growth potential over time. For investors building tax-free monthly income, this 5% yield looks like one of the cleaner opportunities on the TSX right now.