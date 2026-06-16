1 TSX Stock I’d Buy After a Bad Headline

A top-performing TSX stock in the renewable energy space can offset the downside of a bad headline.

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With ~US$4.7B liquidity, a planned US$9–10B capital deployment over five years (including the Boralex acquisition) and targets of 12–15% total returns and 5–9% distribution growth, BEP.UN offers both dividend income and upside potential.

June’s headline-driven volatility buffeted the TSX, but Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) has been a defensive winner — up ~40.3% YTD, trading near $50.68, and yielding 4.25%.

June’s headline-driven volatility buffeted the TSX, but Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) has been a defensive winner — up ~40.3% YTD, trading near $50.68, and yielding 4.25%.

The “headline effect” is on full display as the war in Iran drags on. The TSX, for example, set new record highs twice this month, only to fall sharply each time amid the fragile ceasefire. News headlines have a powerful influence on stock markets, but the impact is not uniform across different industries.

Canadian stocks collectively slipped again on June 9, 2026, with erstwhile market leaders, energy and basic materials, finishing in the red. Beyond the possible resumption of hostilities, investors await the Bank of Canada’s latest rate announcement.

Given the market uncertainty, it would be wise to focus on a defensive shelter like Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN). The top-tier utility stock continues to outpace the TSX, demonstrating explosive power despite elevated volatility. At $50.68 per share, BEP.UN is up 40.3% versus the broad market’s plus-8.5% year-to-date return. It also pays a lucrative 4.3% dividend.

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Sanctuary from bad headlines

Brookfield Renewable is a sanctuary from commodity price swings and interest rate concerns. The $15.4 billion company is the flagship subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management in the renewable energy space. It owns and operates a diversified mix of power generation assets globally.

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The portfolio, comprising hydro, wind, utility-scale solar, distributed energy and sustainable solutions, generates consistent, durable cash flows. Brookfield Renewable derives these cash flows from long-term, inflation-linked power purchase agreements (PPAs) and is therefore unaffected by bad headlines.

Notably, the hydro power facilities are not only perpetual assets but also have low operating costs. This ensures energy stability, supports peak demand, and enhances the integration of other renewables, such as solar and wind.

Record funds from operations

In Q1 2026, funds from operations (FFO) reached a record US$375 million, representing 15% year-over-year growth. Because of strong pricing and robust generation, the hydroelectric segment’s FFO rose nearly 30% to US$210 compared to Q1 2025. However, net income rose 16.2% to US$229 million.

Still, its CEO, Conner Teskey, said, “In an environment with strong demand for low-cost, quick-to-market, and increasingly locally sourced energy, we are well positioned to deliver sustainable long-term cash flow growth for our investors.” The coming acquisition of Boralex is expected to further strengthen Brookfield’s position in several high-value markets with significant barriers to entry.

Massive capital deployment target

Brookfield Renewable had over US$4.7 billion of available liquidity at the end of Q1 2026. It targets capital deployment of US$9 to US$10 billion over the next five years to meet the surging global energy demand.

The company will leverage its renewable assets to capitalize on the significant opportunities from electrification, reindustrialization, and digitalization. For investors, Brookfield aims to deliver 12% to 15% total returns along with an annual distribution growth target of 5% to 9%.

Earn in two ways

News headlines are hard to ignore if you’re an investor. However, you can offset the downside of the bad one by owning a low-risk profile stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has shown invincibility over war headlines and other noise. You earn in two ways, too: price appreciation and dividend income.