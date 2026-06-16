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2 Canadian Stocks Primed to Surge in 2026

These Canadian stocks have already delivered impressive gains so far in 2026. However, strong demand indicates room for further upside.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • These Canadian stocks are exposed to long-term growth trends, including AI, electrification, renewable energy, and infrastructure investment, that could support further share price gains in 2026.
  • Bird Construction is positioned for continued growth thanks to strong demand in infrastructure, energy, industrial projects, and AI data center construction, and a solid backlog.
  • Hammond Power Solutions is benefiting from rising electricity demand, as AI-driven data center expansion increases the need for transformers and power-distribution equipment.
10 stocks we like better than Bird Construction

Investors looking for Canadian stocks primed to surge in 2026 should focus on companies with exposure to sectors benefiting from long-term demand trends. For instance, companies operating in space technology, infrastructure, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), and renewable energy are witnessing strong demand and are poised to deliver significant growth, which will support their share prices.  

While many of these high-growth stocks have already delivered impressive gains so far in 2026, the strong demand environment and their solid execution indicate room for further upside.

Against this backdrop, here are two Canadian stocks primed to surge in 2026.

stocks climbing green bull market

Source: Getty Images

Top Canadian stock #1: Bird Construction

Bird Construction (TSX: BDT) is one of the strongest-performing Canadian stocks, with its share price more than doubling so far this year. Despite this impressive rally, the company’s growth story appears far from over, suggesting it is primed to surge in 2026.

Bird Construction’s exposure to sectors witnessing solid growth will support its share price. It is benefiting from rising investments in infrastructure, energy, and industrial development projects across the country. Notably, demand remains robust across defence infrastructure, healthcare facilities, nuclear energy, liquefied natural gas (LNG), renewable power generation, critical minerals, and transportation networks. These sectors are expected to attract substantial capital over the coming years, creating a steady pipeline of opportunities for the company.

Further, the rapid expansion of AI data centers continues to drive demand for advanced computing infrastructure. The segment offers significant growth potential for Bird Construction, with management estimating the addressable market to exceed $20 billion.

Bird maintains a solid balance sheet, giving management the flexibility to invest in new opportunities, pursue strategic acquisitions, and keep paying dividends. Moreover, at the end of the first quarter, the company reported a total backlog of approximately $11 billion. This provides solid revenue growth visibility.

With a diversified portfolio of projects, a strong financial position, and exposure to several high-growth end markets, Bird Construction appears well-positioned to deliver solid growth.

Top Canadian stock #2: Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) is another top TSX stock primed to surge in 2026. The rapid adoption of AI is significantly increasing global electricity demand, creating strong growth opportunities for companies that supply critical power infrastructure.

Hammond Power manufactures dry-type transformers, power-quality systems, and magnetic components that help ensure reliable power distribution. As data centers expand to support growing AI workloads, demand for these products continues to rise, positioning the company to benefit from a long-term trend.

The company entered 2026 with strong momentum. Its expanding manufacturing capacity and operational efficiency have further strengthened its market position. In the first quarter, Hammond Power’s backlog surged 94.6% year over year, providing strong revenue visibility and supporting future growth.

Beyond AI, the company is benefiting from broader trends, including renewable energy investments, grid modernization, electrification, and infrastructure development. Hammond Power is also pursuing growth through acquisitions, including its recent deal with AEG Power Solutions, which is expected to expand its reach in industrial power electronics and energy transition markets.

With electricity demand and AI-related infrastructure spending continuing to rise, Hammond Power Solutions appears well-positioned for long-term growth.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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