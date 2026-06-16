3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Perfect For Retirees

Backed by its strong financial growth, consistent dividend payouts, and healthy growth prospects, these three dividend stocks could be ideal buys for retirees.

These companies offer stability and predictable income, with Fortis and Enbridge providing long dividend-growth streaks and attractive yields. At the same time, Bank of Nova Scotia also benefits from strategic growth initiatives and a favorable interest-rate environment.

Fortis, Bank of Nova Scotia, and Enbridge are excellent Canadian dividend stocks for retirees due to their resilient business models, reliable cash-flow generation, and strong histories of paying and growing dividends.

Retirees often prioritize capital preservation and a dependable stream of passive income to help cover their living expenses. Unlike working individuals, they generally lack regular employment income and tend to have shorter investment horizons, leaving less time to recover from market downturns. As a result, many retirees favour investments that offer stability, predictable cash flows, and lower risk.

With that in mind, here are three Canadian dividend stocks that I believe are well-suited for retirees, thanks to their resilient business models, reliable cash-flow generation, and strong track records of paying and growing dividends.

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Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stands out as an attractive stock for retirees due to its low-risk regulated utility business, dependable cash flows, and exceptional dividend track record. The company operates nine regulated utility businesses serving approximately 3.5 million customers across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. With most of its assets involved in low-risk transmission and distribution operations, Fortis is largely insulated from commodity price fluctuations and broader economic volatility, helping it generate stable, predictable earnings.

Supported by this resilient business model, Fortis has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years, one of the longest dividend-growth streaks in Canada. The stock currently offers a forward dividend yield of 3.2%, providing retirees with a reliable source of income.

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Looking ahead, Fortis remains well-positioned to benefit from rising energy demand driven by economic growth, manufacturing reshoring, electrification trends, and the rapid expansion of AI-powered data centres. To support this growth, the company is investing $28.8 billion in capital projects, which could expand its rate base to $57.9 billion at an annualized rate of 7% by the end of the decade. Backed by these investments, management expects to increase the dividend by 4–6% annually through the remainder of the decade, making Fortis a compelling choice for retirees seeking both income and stability.

Bank of Nova Scotia

My second pick is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), one of Canada’s largest financial institutions and a reliable dividend payer with a history dating back to 1833. The bank provides a broad range of financial services across multiple markets, generating diversified revenue streams and healthy cash flows that support consistent dividend payments. Currently, BNS pays a quarterly dividend of $1.14 per share, yielding 3.9% on a forward basis.

Looking ahead, the bank is focusing on strengthening its higher-growth and higher-profitability North American operations while streamlining its exposure to select Latin American markets. These initiatives should improve earnings stability and enhance the consistency of long-term cash-flow generation. In addition, persistent inflationary pressures could encourage central banks to take a measured approach to monetary easing, helping maintain a relatively favourable interest-rate environment. Higher interest rates generally support lending profitability by preserving healthy net interest margins, which could benefit BNS’s earnings.

The bank has also demonstrated its commitment to shareholder returns through a share repurchase program that authorizes the buyback of up to 15 million shares through April of next year. Supported by its strong capital position, strategic initiatives, and reliable cash flows, I expect Bank of Nova Scotia to sustain and grow its dividend, making it an attractive option for retirees seeking dependable income.

Enbridge

My final pick for retirees is Enbridge (TSX:ENB), a leading energy infrastructure company with one of the most impressive dividend records in Canada. Enbridge has paid dividends consistently for more than seven decades and has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years. The stock currently offers an attractive forward dividend yield of 5%, making it a compelling option for income-focused investors.

Enbridge has built its business model around stability and predictability. It earns approximately 98% of its income from a contracted business model, and inflation-indexed mechanisms protect about 80% of that income. This structure helps insulate Enbridge from commodity price fluctuations and broader economic volatility, supporting reliable cash flow generation and consistent shareholder payouts.

Looking ahead, Enbridge is well-positioned to benefit from growing demand for energy infrastructure as oil and natural gas production and consumption continue to rise across North America. To capitalize on these favourable industry trends, the company has identified approximately $50 billion in expansion opportunities and plans to invest between $10 billion and $11 billion annually to advance these projects. These investments could strengthen its asset base and support steady earnings growth over the coming years. Management projects adjusted earnings per share and distributable cash flow per share to increase at an annualized rate of around 5%, providing a solid foundation for future dividend increases. Supported by its stable business model, visible growth pipeline, and long history of rewarding shareholders, Enbridge remains a compelling investment for retirees seeking reliable income and long-term financial stability.