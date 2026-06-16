Canada’s Infrastructure Boom: 3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Now

These Canadian businesses are powering Canada’s infrastructure buildout and could see significant upside in the years ahead.

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Cameco could gain from expanding nuclear power investment and rising uranium demand driven by AI, electrification, decarbonization, and energy security initiatives.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Badger Infrastructure Solutions are positioned to benefit from growing demand for infrastructure assets, upgrades, and specialized excavation services.

Canada’s accelerated investment to strengthen economic growth is creating opportunities for companies involved in essential infrastructure, construction services, and energy development.

Canada’s infrastructure boom offers significant investment opportunities. As the government fast-tracks investments to strengthen economic growth and reduce trade vulnerabilities, companies helping build, supply, transport, and power Canada’s infrastructure buildout could see significant upside.

For investors, this could be an attractive opportunity to identify businesses positioned to profit from the infrastructure buildout.

With that backdrop, here are three TSX stocks I’d buy now to capitalize on Canada’s infrastructure boom.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is well-positioned to benefit from Canada’s infrastructure growth. The company owns a diversified portfolio of essential assets, including utilities, energy infrastructure, transportation networks, data transmission, and storage facilities.

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Its high-quality assets generate stable cash flows through long-term contracts and regulated frameworks, supporting consistent growth in funds from operations (FFO) and distributions. Since 2009, Brookfield has increased FFO at an annualized rate of 14%, while a significant portion of its cash flow has protection against inflation.

Brookfield’s business model is also highly defensive. Approximately 85% of its FFO comes from regulated or contracted assets, reducing earnings volatility and providing a strong foundation for long-term growth. The company has rewarded investors with 17 consecutive years of distribution increases and continues to target annual distribution growth of 5% to 9%.

The momentum remains strong. In its most recent quarter, FFO per unit climbed 10% year over year, supported by robust performance from its data infrastructure and midstream operations. As demand for digital infrastructure continues to accelerate and its utility and transportation assets deliver resilient performance, Brookfield remains positioned to generate steady cash flow growth.

Backed by a strong balance sheet, ongoing asset recycling initiatives, and exposure to several long-term infrastructure trends, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is well-positioned to deliver solid growth.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX:BDGI) could be another compelling stock to buy now to capitalize on Canada’s infrastructure boom.

Badger is a leading provider of non-destructive excavation services, commonly known as hydrovac excavation. Its specialized equipment helps to safely expose underground infrastructure, including power lines, communication networks, water systems, gas pipelines, and sewer lines, without the risks of traditional digging. As governments and commercial enterprises invest heavily in infrastructure upgrades, demand for these services is expected to remain strong.

The business is already seeing strong momentum. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue climbed 18% year over year to $203.2 million, driven by healthy demand across construction, utilities, transportation, and industrial markets. Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to $38.1 million, while a slight margin decline reflected investments aimed at supporting future growth.

To capture expanding opportunities, Badger is opening new branches and implementing operational improvements across its network. Management expects strong demand to continue through 2026 and is expanding its fleet and workforce accordingly. The company is also investing in two new service lines, creating additional revenue opportunities. With multiple growth drivers in place, Badger appears well-positioned to deliver strong growth and solid returns in the long run.

Cameco

As Canada accelerates infrastructure investments and is expanding nuclear capacity, one company uniquely positioned to benefit is Cameco (TSX:CCO).

Cameco is set to benefit from several solid demand trends. The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI), ongoing electrification, decarbonization, and energy security goals is creating solid momentum for nuclear energy as a reliable source of carbon-free baseload electricity. That backdrop is driving growing demand for uranium, supporting Cameco’s growth.

Cameco owns some of the world’s highest-grade uranium deposits, including several of the industry’s lowest-cost operations. This gives Cameco a significant competitive advantage.

Further, Cameco’s opportunity extends far beyond mining. Through its ownership stake in Westinghouse Electric Company and its investment in Global Laser Enrichment, the company has expanded across the nuclear fuel cycle, creating additional revenue streams and strengthening its strategic role within the broader nuclear industry.

Management has also maintained a disciplined approach to production and contracting. Long-term supply agreements provide greater earnings visibility and help shield the business from short-term swings in uranium prices. Meanwhile, geopolitical uncertainty continues to reinforce the importance of domestic energy security.

Overall, Cameco is well-positioned to capitalize on rising demand for nuclear energy and the government’s accelerated investment in the sector.