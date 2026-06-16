Four names belonging to one sector are the top Canadian stocks to buy with $20,000 in 2026.

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Each name brings a distinct growth driver (EIF: acquisitions/monthly payouts; RUS: metals demand; MAL: aerospace/defence tailwinds; SIS: demographic growth), but investors should still consider sector risks and overall volatility.

A post‑war end to the U.S.–Iran conflict could spark a true bull market; a $5,000 allocation to each of four 2026 outperformers creates a $20,000, balanced, upside‑focused portfolio.

A bull market, not just a relief rally, is on the horizon if the U.S.-Iran war ends anytime soon. Meanwhile, Canadian stocks that have beaten the market in 2026 and continue to outperform remain strong buys. Notably, a $5,000 allocation into each of four top performers can form a perfectly balanced and durable $20,000 portfolio for maximum upside.

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Built to perform

Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF) is at the top of the list, owing to 22 years of uninterrupted monthly dividend payments, including 18 dividend hikes within the period. Moreover, the industrial stock has delivered a market-beating 59% year-to-date return thus far in 2026. At $128.97 per share, the dividend yield is 2.1%. Market analysts’ high price target in 12 months is $142 (10% upside).

The $7.3 billion acquisition-oriented company derives revenue from two operating segments: Aerospace & Aviation and Manufacturing. EIC relies on the diversified businesses of its subsidiaries for stable, reliable, and growing dividends. Its CEO, Mike Pyle, said the business is built to perform.

In Q1 2026, revenue and net earnings rose 29.7% and 287% year-over-year to $866.6 million and $7.2 million, respectively. Pyle added that EIC will continue to acquire companies and enhance existing business lines.

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Favourable market conditions

Russel Metals (TSX:RUS) is another high-flying industrial stock. At $61.97 per share, current investors enjoy a nearly 44% year-to-date gain on top of the 2.8% dividend yield. The $3.4 billion company distributes metal products and steel. The core business segments are: Metals Service Centers, Steel Distributors, and Energy Field Stores for the energy industry.

In Q1 2026, total revenues increased 21% year-over-year to $1.4 billion, a new quarterly record. Russel notes favourable market conditions and solid demand across the regions in which it operates. Net earnings climbed 61% to $71.8 million versus Q1 2025. The nation-building projects in Canada and the rebuilding of the U.S. industrial base are growth catalysts in the medium term.

Sustained growth

Magellan Aerospace (TSX:MAL) pays a modest 0.61% dividend, but makes up for it with enormous capital gains. At $32.65 per share, MAL has surged 76.7% from year-end 2025. Also, the three-year total return is plus-317%, representing a compound annual growth rate of 61%.

This $1.9 billion integrated aerospace company manufactures aerospace systems and components. The business thrives and has had a strong start this year. In Q1 2026, revenue and net income increased 9.3% and 52.2% year-over-year to $285.1 million and $16.5 million, respectively, compared to Q1 2025.

Magellan expects sustained growth for the defence aerospace market in 2026, but is cautiously optimistic about the aircraft deliveries in the commercial segment.

Massive tailwind

Savaria (TSX:SIS) completes the generally stable set of constituents in the industrial sector. This $2.1 billion company manufactures mobility products for the elderly and people with physical disabilities. The massive tailwind is none other than the demographic growth of the aging population.

SIS trades at $29.04 per share, outpacing the broader market with its plus-28.6% year-to-date versus 10.2% in the year-ago period. In Q1 2026, net income soared 81.7% year-over-year to $22.7 million. Its President and CEO, Sébastien Bourassa, said. “There’s a strong sentiment within Savaria that we have many great initiatives still to accomplish.”

Potential multi-baggers

The TSX has risen to record territory amidst weeks of elevated volatility. However, the top Canadian stocks could rise higher if a peace deal in the Middle East is officially signed.