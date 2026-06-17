A 6.5% TFSA Pick That Pays Consistent Cash

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Key risk: IPO is highly commodity‑sensitive with a short dividend track record (board policy since Nov 2022; 44 monthly payments), so TFSA/income investors should weigh the attractive yield against volatility (e.g., a $7,000 TFSA position would generate ~$37.92/month).

Its 2025 acquisitions, active drilling and operational gains drove adjusted funds flow +79.6% to $30.1M and it benefits from a 32.7% strategic stake by Delek Group, though a $34.6M accounting net loss was due to a $39M unrealized hedge mark‑to‑market that didn’t affect dividends.

InPlay Oil (TSX:IPO) is a small‑cap E&P outperformer (~+31.9% YTD) offering a 6.5% monthly yield, with Q1 oil & gas sales +127% to $88.4M and production up ~102% to ~18,337 boe/d.

Rising oil prices have lifted Canada’s energy sector in 2026, boasting a commanding 33.8% year-to-date gain. One stock in the oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) industry keeping pace with this surge is InPlay Oil (TSX: IPO). Alongside a market-beating 31.9% return, this small-cap stock pays a juicy 6.5% dividend.

The combination of capital appreciation, high yield, and monthly payout makes IPO a top option for Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors focused on consistent cash flow. However, with macro headwinds, particularly oil price shocks, driving the sector, is InPlay Oil merely a fair-weather holding? Let’s break down the pros and cons.

Source: Getty Images

Business overview

InPlay Oil, a $464 million junior oil and gas E&P company, operates light crude oil assets in West Central Alberta, extracting high-value resources in the Cardium and Belly River formations. It performs horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing to extract oil and gas. The raw commodities are then sold to midstream companies to generate revenues.

Cons

The junior producer is inherently vulnerable to the ever-present volatility of the energy market. Besides its relatively small asset base, InPlay Oil is a price taker. Oil and gas prices are beyond its control. While earnings and cash flows have risen significantly in the post-pandemic period and into 2026 due to higher commodity prices, operating income is volatile from year to year. Ultimately, lower energy prices reduce revenues and squeeze profit margins.

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A critical concern is dividend stability. InPlay introduced its Board-approved dividend policy only in November 2022. While the company has already paid 44 consecutive monthly dividend payments, its track record of less than 4 years is still quite short.

Pros

Management will argue that InPlay Oil’s outperformance in 2026 is not mainly due to macro tailwinds. Transformational acquisitions in 2025, operational efficiency, and an active drilling program enabled the company to weather the extreme and unprecedented volatility in oil and gas commodity prices.

In Q1 2026, oil and natural gas sales rose 127% to $88.4 million, up from Q1 2025. InPlay Oil, however, incurred a net loss of $34.6 million due to the non-cash $39 million unrealized future mark-to-market value loss on its commodity hedges. Notably, adjusted funds flow increased 79.6% year-over-year to $30.1 million. The accounting loss had no material impact on dividend payments.

On the operational side, the quarterly production average climbed 102% to 18,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) compared to a year ago. Management credits the low-decline nature of InPlay Oil’s base production for the robust volume.

Long-term sustainability

InPlay Oil’s true appeal lies in its ultra-high yield and monthly cash distributions. An investment equivalent to the 2026 TFSA annual limit, or $7,000, transforms into $37.92 in tax-free monthly income. As mentioned, IPO has kept investors whole on dividends over the last 44 months.

The company is constantly monitoring the pricing environment and remains focused on disciplined, flexible capital allocation. It aims to maintain financial strength to support long-term sustainability and returns to shareholders. Finally, InPlay Oil’s partnership with Israel-based Delek Group provides a powerful institutional backer. The energy and infrastructure conglomerate, with its strategic 32.7% ownership stake, will help build a long-term, sustainable, growth-oriented Canadian oil and gas producer.

InPlay Oil is a top TFSA pick but income investors should weigh the pros and cons before investing.