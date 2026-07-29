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A Canadian Dividend Pick Down 11%: A Forever Hold

Canadian Natural Resources is down 13%, lifting its yield to about 4% and making its long dividend streak more attractive.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • CNQ’s dividend has grown for 26 straight years, and a 13% dip boosts the starting yield.
  • The payout looks supported because cash flow far exceeds dividends, leaving room for buybacks and debt reduction.
  • Oil and gas prices can swing hard, so diversify and expect the stock to be volatile.

A dividend growing by 6% annually can nearly double in 12 years without the investor contributing another dollar. Reinvest those payments along the way, and the income can grow even faster. Slow and steady starts looking rather smug after a decade.

The starting yield is only part of the story. A dependable dividend requires cash flow coverage, a manageable balance sheet, and a business capable of increasing earnings through several economic cycles. An enormous yield without those supports is merely a warning label with a dollar sign.

Payment frequency matters mainly for budgeting. Quarterly dividends aren’t less valuable than monthly ones, while reinvestment allows either schedule to purchase more shares. Investors comparing Canadian dividend stocks should therefore prioritize growth and coverage over calendar convenience.

A “forever hold” should still receive regular checkups. This phrase simply describes a company with durable assets, sensible management, and enough financial strength to survive ugly periods. A temporary share-price decline can make that combination especially rewarding by increasing the starting yield. So, where should investors turn their attention?

trading chart of brent crude oil prices

Source: Getty Images

CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) recently closed down 11% from its 52-week high of $70.99. Its annual dividend of $2.50 now provides a yield near 4%, giving new investors a considerably better entry point than the recent peak.

CNQ produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through assets across Western Canada and smaller international operations. Its oil sands mines and thermal projects contain long-life, low-decline reserves, reducing the constant drilling treadmill faced by many producers.

That longevity helps explain why CNQ stock increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. Management raised the quarterly payment by approximately 6.4% for 2026, continuing a streak that has survived recessions, oil crashes, a pandemic, and enough commodity-price drama to exhaust several television writers.

Earnings support

Earnings support its strength. First-quarter adjusted funds flow reached $4.4 billion, while dividend payments consumed $1.2 billion. That left substantial capital for maintaining assets, funding growth, repurchasing shares, and reducing debt.

Production reached approximately 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), rising 4% year over year. Acquisitions and strong drilling results supported the increase, while record conventional production added another route to future cash-flow growth.

And more is likely on the way. The International Energy Agency expects oil-demand growth to slow as electric vehicles gain market share, although global consumption could still sit near 105.5 million barrels daily by 2030. That environment should favour large, efficient producers capable of generating cash without requiring permanently heroic oil prices.

For now, CNQ stock trades near 12 times trailing earnings, a reasonable valuation for its scale and dividend record. Investors considering buying stocks in Canada could build the position gradually, collecting the quarterly income while avoiding an overly dramatic attempt to call the exact bottom.

Foolish takeaway

Oil and natural gas prices remain the largest risk, however. A global recession, excess supply, or easing geopolitical tensions could quickly reduce cash flow. Environmental regulation, carbon costs, project outages, and acquisition-related debt also require monitoring, while the dividend is never guaranteed.

Those risks make diversification essential, yet they don’t erase CNQ’s long-life assets or shareholder-friendly record. Investors who buy during the 11% decline and reinvest the growing dividend could turn today’s 4% yield into a far larger future paycheque while patience handles the heavy lifting.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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