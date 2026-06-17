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A Canadian ETF Alternative: A Complete Stock Portfolio in 3 Picks

Creating a diversified stock portfolio is easy thanks to these low-cost index ETFs.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony turned a series of 2017 marijuana stock losses into a freelance career advocating for ETF investing. He currently holds a Master’s in Risk Management from Columbia University and is a Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®). Tony is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (etfportfolioblueprint.com) and the Lead ETF Analyst for ETF Central, a partnership between Trackinsight and the NYSE. His analysis has also been featured in publications like Kiplinger, 24/7 Wall St., U.S. News & World Report, TheStreet, and Benzinga. Tony also provides independent content and marketing consulting services to various Canadian and U.S. ETF issuers. His editorial opinions for The Motley Fool remain independent and objective.
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Key Points
  • A complete stock portfolio should include exposure to multiple countries, sectors, and company sizes.
  • ZSP provides U.S. large-cap exposure, ZIU covers Canadian blue-chip stocks, and ZEA adds developed international markets.
  • Together, the three ETFs create a low-cost globally diversified equity portfolio using a simple three-fund structure.
10 stocks we like better than Bmo S&P 500 Index ETF

I think a complete stock portfolio should, at a minimum, include exposure to different countries, different sectors, and different company sizes. That sounds obvious, but it is surprisingly difficult to achieve through individual stock picking.

Not only do you need to research dozens of companies, but you also need to constantly monitor whether your portfolio has become overly concentrated in a particular industry, geography, or market-cap segment. For most investors, that is a lot of work.

Fortunately, there is an easier solution. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can effectively outsource that diversification process. Instead of researching hundreds or thousands of individual companies, investors can buy a handful of broad-market ETFs that automatically provide exposure across multiple regions and sectors.

One simple combination comes from BMO Global Asset Management. By pairing three low-cost ETFs together, investors can build a globally diversified stock portfolio covering Canada, the United States, and developed international markets.

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks

Source: Getty Images

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF

The BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:ZSP) provides exposure to 500 of the largest publicly traded companies in the United States.

The ETF uses market-cap weighting. That means larger companies receive larger allocations within the portfolio. As a result, companies like major technology firms, financial institutions, healthcare businesses, and consumer brands occupy the largest positions.

Technology tends to be the dominant sector, followed by financials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, and communication services. Because the S&P 500 represents many of America’s largest and most profitable businesses, ZSP serves as the U.S. growth engine within the portfolio.

The ETF currently offers an annualized distribution yield of 0.83% while charging an expense ratio of 0.09%.

BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

The BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:ZIU) provides exposure to Canada’s largest blue-chip companies.

Like the S&P 500, the index is market-cap weighted, meaning larger Canadian companies receive greater representation within the portfolio. The Canadian market looks very different from the U.S. market, however.

Financials and energy dominate, with meaningful exposure to pipelines, railways, telecoms, utilities, and insurance companies. That sector mix helps provide exposure to areas where Canada has historically been strong while complementing the technology-heavy nature of the U.S. market.

The ETF currently offers an annualized distribution yield of 2.1% while charging an expense ratio of 0.14%.

BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF

The BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF (TSX:ZEA) rounds out the portfolio by providing exposure to markets outside North America.

EAFE stands for Europe, Australasia, and the Far East. The ETF holds hundreds of companies across countries such as Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, Australia, and the Netherlands.

Like the other two ETFs, holdings are generally weighted by market capitalization. Sector exposure is broader than many investors might expect, including industrials, financials, healthcare, consumer goods, and technology companies.

Adding international developed market stocks can help reduce dependence on any one country while providing exposure to economic growth occurring outside Canada and the United States.

The ETF currently offers an annualized distribution yield of 1.9% while charging an expense ratio of 0.22%.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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