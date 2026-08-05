2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I’d Happily Hold for a Decade

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A decade is a lifetime in financial markets. A lot can change in 10 years. Some high-yield dividend stocks rerate, allowing investors to lock in juicy yields indefinitely, while others eventually slash their payouts (looking at you, TELUS).

While financial visibility gets murky beyond a three-year forecasting horizon – and turns into outright guesswork past five – investing for retirement still requires long-term patience. After all, retirement can easily last several decades! Fortunately, some of my favourite Canadian dividend stocks have proven that holding quality businesses over 10-year stretches can potentially double regular cash receipts, protect income against inflation, and richly reward patient shareholders with capital gains.

If you are looking for high-yield TSX dividend stocks to buy today and hold straight through 2036, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock and CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) are two passive income heavyweights worthy of a decade-long spot in your portfolio.

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Enbridge stock: Primed for a decade of passive income

Enbridge has paid uninterrupted quarterly dividends for over seven decades and raised them for 30 consecutive years. This makes ENB stock a foundational high-yield dividend stock to buy and hold for a decade-long income stream. Yielding an attractive 5.2%, ENB stock balances immediate cash generation with unmatched infrastructure growth and operating scale.

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The Canadian pipeline titan enjoys high cash flow visibility. Its core pipelines network is run under tight take-or-pay contracts, its gas transmission business features contracts with average terms exceeding 10 years, while its expanding renewable energy portfolio operates under power purchase agreements (PPAs) spanning 15 to 20 years. Furthermore, its natural gas utility assets deliver highly regulated, predictable income.

This multi-year clear cash flow visibility gives management the confidence to execute five-year investment plans, extending the stock’s capacity to pay growing dividends well into the next decade.

Most recently, Enbridge delivered a strong second-quarter 2026 earnings report on July 30, growing adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to $4.8 billion, compared to $4.6 billion in 2025. Growth was driven by high utilization across its Mainline system and newly integrated U.S. gas utilities. Management also reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance for between $20.2 billion and $20.8 billion adjusted EBITDA, reinforcing ENB’s long-established reputation for steady financial performance.

During the past decade, Enbridge raised dividends by 83%. The juicy payout increased total investment returns beyond 140%.

ENB data by YCharts

I’d happily buy and hold Enbridge stock over the next decade as long as its dividend payout rate remains healthy (currently under 70% of cash flow) and expect to receive growing payouts every year.

CT REIT: High occupancy rates locked in through 2036

For passive-income investors looking for real estate exposure without the management headaches, CT Real Estate Investment Trust is a standout long-term investment candidate. Its monthly income distributions currently yield 5.4%, and the Canadian retail REIT is strategically backed by iconic retailer Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A), which maintains a majority ownership.

CT REIT offers an exceptional blend of yield safety and steady payout growth. Following 13 consecutive years of distribution increases, which grew monthly payouts by 50% since its 2013 IPO, distributions remain well-covered, evidenced by a recent best-in-class adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio of 72.5%.

Heading into its second quarter 2026 earnings release on August 10, CT REIT maintained an industry-leading occupancy rate of 99.4% with a weighted average lease term of seven years.

Crucially, CT REIT’s master lease structure with Canadian Tire features initial 10-to-20-year agreements that directly lock in rental revenue straight through the next decade. Built-in rent escalations and property developments should keep net operating income (NOI) steadily rising over the next decade.

At its 2013 IPO, CT REIT owned 256 properties with a 99.9% occupancy rate, with Canadian Tire representing over 97% of its gross leasable area. By 2026, the portfolio has expanded to 378 properties, yet Canadian Tire still occupies over 90% of the portfolio under long-term leases. Backed by an investment-grade-rated parent company that has thrived for over a century, CT REIT is perfectly positioned to keep delivering monthly cash flow beyond 2036.

Investor takeaway

Predicting the stock market a decade out remains tough, but backing essential energy infrastructure and prime retail real estate makes holding Enbridge stock and CT REIT units for 10 years seem easy for income investors seeking stability, reliable yield, and some growth potential over the next decade.