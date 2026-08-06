Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How Much TFSA Income Is Too Much for OAS Eligibility?

How Much TFSA Income Is Too Much for OAS Eligibility?

TFSA withdrawals can be huge in retirement without triggering any OAS clawback, because the CRA doesn’t count TFSA income as taxable income.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • TFSA interest, dividends, gains, and withdrawals don’t affect OAS or GIS, no matter how large they are.
  • OAS clawbacks come from taxable income like RRIF withdrawals and dividends, not TFSA money.
  • Sun Life shows how TFSA dividends can stay tax-free, but don’t put your whole TFSA in one stock.

It’s a question that might come up for many retirees: how much is too much? But in this case, there is an excellent answer.

One retiree could withdraw $100,000 from a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and lose precisely $0 of Old Age Security (OAS). That said, another could report $100,000 in taxable income and repay approximately $982 of the benefit. The dollars look identical at the grocery store, and yet the government sees two entirely different creatures.

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

The answer is none

No amount of TFSA income is too much for OAS. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) doesn’t include interest, dividends, capital gains, or withdrawals from a TFSA when calculating net income for federal benefits. A TFSA could produce $500 or $50,000 annually without reducing OAS or Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) payments.

Income can still affect how much OAS someone receives. For payments from July 2026 through June 2027, the recovery tax begins when 2025 net world income exceeds $93,454. Recipients repay 15% of income above that threshold. OAS is fully recovered around $152,062 for people aged 65 to 74 and $157,923 for those aged 75 or older.

Employment income, interest, Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF) withdrawals, taxable capital gains, and grossed-up Canadian dividends can all push someone toward those thresholds. Moving a taxable RRIF withdrawal into a TFSA afterward won’t make the original withdrawal disappear. The tax return has already spotted it wearing a fake moustache.

Where to invest

Income and withdrawals generated inside a TFSA never enter the above calculation. The 2026 annual dollar limit is $7,000, and unused room carries forward, while withdrawals generally return as new room the following year. Someone eligible every year since 2009 could have accumulated as much as $109,000 in total room, although everyone should confirm their own amount. But where should you put it?

Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) offers an appropriate way to demonstrate the TFSA advantage. The company sells insurance, health benefits, retirement products, and wealth-management services across Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also operates a large global asset-management business.

Asia provides an important growth engine. First-quarter underlying earnings from the region increased 17% as Sun Life benefited from business growth in Hong Kong. The company also completed its acquisition of U.S. multifamily investment manager Bell Partners in July, adding another source of asset-management fees.

Sun Life produced $1.89 in first-quarter underlying earnings per share (EPS), up 4% year over year, while its 143% LICAT ratio suggests a well-capitalized insurer. Management also increased the quarterly dividend from $0.92 to $0.96, supported by the income growth investors seek from Canadian dividend stocks.

Numbers don’t lie

An established TFSA worth $100,000 could create the following position after rounding down to full shares.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SLF$114.76871$3.84$3,344.64Quarterly$99,955.96

That approximately 3.3% yield could produce $3,344.64 annually without affecting OAS, although placing an entire TFSA in one company wouldn’t provide sensible diversification. The shares trade around 15 times 2025 underlying EPS, hardly bargain-bin territory after their strong climb.

There are risks as well. Market declines can reduce asset-management fees, while a poor insurance experience, credit losses, acquisition problems, and investment outflows could weaken earnings. The dividend isn’t guaranteed, and the share price can certainly fall even when OAS remains untouched.

Bottom line

Yet all said and done, this shows that a diversified collection of TFSA investments could provide considerably more income over time without inviting the OAS clawback to dinner. The account places no ceiling on tax-free earnings, leaving patience, contribution room, and investment quality to determine how high that income eventually climbs.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

I Split $15,000 Across 3 TSX Stocks for $770 in Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Here's how a $15,000 portfolio focused on solid TSX stocks could earn as much as $770/year of steady, predictable passive…

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two boring, durable Canadian businesses could compound well inside a TFSA, but both are priced like high-quality companies.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Here’s a TFSA Stock That Pays You 5.1% Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Dream Industrial REIT could just have kicked off a new multi-year distribution growth spree. Your TFSA could love the raised…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Want Income and Growth? Here Are the Best TSX Stocks to Buy

| Robin Brown

Looking for income and growth? These two TSX dividend stocks could deliver substantial total returns in the coming years.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian ETFs to Buy for Instant Diversification

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three broad ETFs can give you instant global diversification, but you still need to watch fees, overlap, and concentration risk.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

This Is the 1 Stock I’d Never Sell in My TFSA

| Kay Ng

This solid stock can be a buy-and-hold investment in the TFSA, especially when bought on market-wide pullbacks.

Read more »

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping
Dividend Stocks

The Best Undervalued Dividend Stocks in Canada Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Two beaten-down Canadian dividend stocks are offering investors a closer look at the balance between income, improving fundamentals, and recovery…

Read more »

boy in bowtie and glasses gives positive thumbs up
Dividend Stocks

Down 2% After Earnings, Is Suncor a Good Stock to Buy Now?

| Kay Ng

Meaningful pullbacks in Suncor stock could be buying opportunities for investors who can tolerate commodity volatility.

Read more »