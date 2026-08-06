TFSA withdrawals can be huge in retirement without triggering any OAS clawback, because the CRA doesn’t count TFSA income as taxable income.

How Much TFSA Income Is Too Much for OAS Eligibility?

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Sun Life shows how TFSA dividends can stay tax-free, but don’t put your whole TFSA in one stock.

OAS clawbacks come from taxable income like RRIF withdrawals and dividends, not TFSA money.

TFSA interest, dividends, gains, and withdrawals don’t affect OAS or GIS, no matter how large they are.

It’s a question that might come up for many retirees: how much is too much? But in this case, there is an excellent answer.

One retiree could withdraw $100,000 from a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and lose precisely $0 of Old Age Security (OAS). That said, another could report $100,000 in taxable income and repay approximately $982 of the benefit. The dollars look identical at the grocery store, and yet the government sees two entirely different creatures.

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The answer is none

No amount of TFSA income is too much for OAS. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) doesn’t include interest, dividends, capital gains, or withdrawals from a TFSA when calculating net income for federal benefits. A TFSA could produce $500 or $50,000 annually without reducing OAS or Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) payments.

Income can still affect how much OAS someone receives. For payments from July 2026 through June 2027, the recovery tax begins when 2025 net world income exceeds $93,454. Recipients repay 15% of income above that threshold. OAS is fully recovered around $152,062 for people aged 65 to 74 and $157,923 for those aged 75 or older.

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Employment income, interest, Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF) withdrawals, taxable capital gains, and grossed-up Canadian dividends can all push someone toward those thresholds. Moving a taxable RRIF withdrawal into a TFSA afterward won’t make the original withdrawal disappear. The tax return has already spotted it wearing a fake moustache.

Where to invest

Income and withdrawals generated inside a TFSA never enter the above calculation. The 2026 annual dollar limit is $7,000, and unused room carries forward, while withdrawals generally return as new room the following year. Someone eligible every year since 2009 could have accumulated as much as $109,000 in total room, although everyone should confirm their own amount. But where should you put it?

Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) offers an appropriate way to demonstrate the TFSA advantage. The company sells insurance, health benefits, retirement products, and wealth-management services across Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also operates a large global asset-management business.

Asia provides an important growth engine. First-quarter underlying earnings from the region increased 17% as Sun Life benefited from business growth in Hong Kong. The company also completed its acquisition of U.S. multifamily investment manager Bell Partners in July, adding another source of asset-management fees.

Sun Life produced $1.89 in first-quarter underlying earnings per share (EPS), up 4% year over year, while its 143% LICAT ratio suggests a well-capitalized insurer. Management also increased the quarterly dividend from $0.92 to $0.96, supported by the income growth investors seek from Canadian dividend stocks.

Numbers don’t lie

An established TFSA worth $100,000 could create the following position after rounding down to full shares.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SLF $114.76 871 $3.84 $3,344.64 Quarterly $99,955.96

That approximately 3.3% yield could produce $3,344.64 annually without affecting OAS, although placing an entire TFSA in one company wouldn’t provide sensible diversification. The shares trade around 15 times 2025 underlying EPS, hardly bargain-bin territory after their strong climb.

There are risks as well. Market declines can reduce asset-management fees, while a poor insurance experience, credit losses, acquisition problems, and investment outflows could weaken earnings. The dividend isn’t guaranteed, and the share price can certainly fall even when OAS remains untouched.

Bottom line

Yet all said and done, this shows that a diversified collection of TFSA investments could provide considerably more income over time without inviting the OAS clawback to dinner. The account places no ceiling on tax-free earnings, leaving patience, contribution room, and investment quality to determine how high that income eventually climbs.