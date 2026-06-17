How to Turn a $14,000 TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine

Given their reliable cash flows, healthy growth prospects, and high yields, these two monthly-paying dividend stocks can boost your monthly payouts.

SmartCentres and Whitecap Resources offer attractive yields of 6.15% and 4.57%, respectively, supported by strong fundamentals, resilient demand, and strategic growth, making them ideal choices for income-focused investors seeking financial stability amid economic uncertainties.

Investing in monthly dividend stocks like SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Whitecap Resources through a TFSA can generate reliable passive income and maximize tax-free returns, with a $14,000 investment potentially yielding over $62 monthly.

Generating passive income has become increasingly important amid economic uncertainty, persistent inflation, and ongoing geopolitical risks. A reliable stream of passive income can provide greater financial stability, help preserve purchasing power, and accelerate progress toward long-term financial goals.

One of the simplest and most cost-effective ways to build passive income is by investing in high-quality monthly dividend stocks. Notably, investors can make these investments through their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to avoid paying taxes on dividends and capital gains. For 2026, the TFSA contribution limit is $7,000, while the cumulative contribution room has reached $109,000 for Canadians who were at least 18 years old in 2009 and have never contributed to a TFSA.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES INVESTMENT DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY SRU.UN $30.10 232 $6,983.20 $0.15417 $35.77 Monthly WCP $15.95 438 $6,986.10 $0.0608 $26.63 Monthly Total $62.40 Monthly

With that in mind, a $14,000 investment split between the following two monthly dividend stocks could generate more than $62 in monthly income. Let’s take a closer look at these income-generating opportunities.

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SmartCentre Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) is an attractive monthly-paying dividend stock for income-focused investors. The REIT owns and operates 200 strategically located properties across Canada, with approximately 90% of Canadians living within 10 kilometres of one of its locations. It also benefits from a high-quality tenant base, with about 95% of tenants having regional or national footprints and roughly 60% providing essential goods or services. These factors help support strong occupancy levels and stable cash flows across varying economic environments.

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Along with a healthy occupancy rate, SmartCentres’s ongoing lease-up activity and rising rental rates have continued to generate solid financial results, enabling it to maintain an attractive distribution. The REIT currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.15 per unit, which translates into a compelling forward yield of 6.2%.

Looking ahead, SmartCentres is well-positioned to benefit from sustained demand for Canadian retail space, driven by population growth, resilient consumer spending, and limited new supply amid elevated construction costs. At the same time, the REIT continues to expand its portfolio, with approximately 0.8 million square feet currently under construction and an additional 87 million square feet in various stages of development.

Given its high-quality property portfolio, stable tenant base, attractive yield, and substantial development pipeline, I believe SmartCentres is well-positioned to continue generating reliable income for investors and remains an excellent choice for those seeking monthly passive income.

Whitecap Resources

Another monthly-paying dividend stock that stands out for income-seeking investors is Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP). While oil and natural gas prices have retreated from recent highs amid optimism surrounding a potential peace agreement between the United States and Iran and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the broader energy market continues to benefit from supportive supply-and-demand fundamentals. Production growth could remain measured, while seasonal demand and transportation constraints could help keep commodity prices at favourable levels, supporting producers‘ earnings and cash flows, including Whitecap.

The company also continues to strengthen its production profile through disciplined capital investments. After investing $676 million during the first quarter, Whitecap remains on track to spend between $2 billion and $2.1 billion this year to support production growth and operational development. Supported by its healthy financial performance, the management also focuses on strengthening the balance sheet, with plans to reduce net debt by approximately $1 billion this year and lower its net debt-to-funds-flow ratio to 0.5.

In addition, Whitecap is pursuing operational efficiencies and synergy-capture initiatives that could further enhance profitability and cash-flow generation. Given its strong financial position, growing production base, and favourable industry backdrop, the company appears well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders with reliable monthly dividends. Meanwhile, Whitecap currently offers a monthly payout of $0.06 per share, translating into an attractive forward yield of 4.6% as of Tuesday’s closing price.