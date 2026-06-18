2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

Given their reliable business models, healthy cash flows, high yields, and visible growth prospects, these two Canadian dividend stocks are ideal for long-term investors.

Enbridge offers a 5.05% yield, backed by a robust pipeline of growth projects and reliable cash flows, while SmartCentres provides a 6.2% yield with a well-located property portfolio and ongoing expansion initiatives, making both attractive for wealth building.

Enbridge and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust are compelling dividend stocks for long-term investors seeking income and growth, featuring resilient business models and strong cash generation that support sustainable dividend payouts.

Dividend stocks can be powerful wealth-building tools, allowing investors to benefit from both long-term capital appreciation and a steady stream of income. Moreover, reinvesting dividends can accelerate portfolio growth through compounding, enhancing overall return potential over time.

That said, dividends are never guaranteed. As a result, investors should focus on high-quality companies with strong fundamentals, resilient business models, reliable cash flows, attractive growth prospects, and sustainable dividend payouts. These characteristics can help reduce risk while supporting long-term wealth creation.

With that in mind, here are two quality dividend stocks that I believe offer compelling buying opportunities for long-term investors seeking a combination of income and growth.

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Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is an attractive dividend stock for long-term investors, supported by its resilient business model, stable cash flows, and generous yield. Approximately 98% of the company’s earnings come from regulated utility assets and long-term take-or-pay contracts, while inflation-indexed mechanisms protect a significant portion of those earnings. This structure helps insulate Enbridge from commodity-price volatility and broader economic fluctuations, allowing it to generate predictable cash flows across market cycles.

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These dependable cash flows have enabled Enbridge to pay dividends for more than 70 years and increase its dividend for 31 consecutive years. The stock currently offers an attractive forward dividend yield of approximately 5.1%.

Looking ahead, Enbridge continues to expand its asset base through its $40 billion secured capital program, which is designed to meet growing demand for energy infrastructure as oil and natural gas production rise across North America. These projects could enter service through the end of the decade and should support steady earnings growth. Management expects its adjusted earnings per share and distributable cash flow per share to increase at an annualized rate of approximately 5%.

In addition, Enbridge plans to return $40–$45 billion to shareholders over the next five years through dividends and share repurchases. Given its visible growth pipeline, dependable cash flows, and strong dividend track record, I believe Enbridge remains an excellent long-term investment.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) is another dividend stock that stands out as an attractive long-term investment. The REIT owns and operates 200 strategically located properties, providing convenient access to approximately 90% of Canadians, who live within 10 kilometres of at least one of its locations. It also benefits from a high-quality tenant base, with 95% of tenants having a regional or national presence and roughly 60% providing essential services. These strengths help support high occupancy levels and stable cash flows across varying economic conditions.

Supported by its healthy occupancy rate, ongoing lease-up activity, and rising rental rates, SmartCentres has continued to grow its earnings and cash flows, enabling it to reward unitholders with an attractive distribution. The REIT currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.15 per unit, which translates into a forward yield of approximately 6.2%.

Looking ahead, SmartCentres continues to expand its portfolio, with approximately 0.8 million square feet of properties currently under construction and an additional 87 million square feet in various stages of development. This substantial development pipeline provides a clear path for long-term growth. Given its resilient portfolio, strong tenant base, attractive yield, and visible growth opportunities, I believe SmartCentres is well-positioned to continue delivering reliable income and long-term value for investors.