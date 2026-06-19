2 TSX Stocks Priced Under $100 With Serious Upside Potential

Backed by strong execution, favourable industry tailwinds, and promising growth initiatives, these two under-$100 stocks stand out as compelling investment opportunities for long-term investors.

Savaria targets $1.6 billion in revenue by 2030 with a 20% EBITDA margin, and 5N Plus expands production capabilities with government support, both positioned to leverage favorable industry trends and attractive for long-term growth-oriented investors.

Savaria and 5N Plus are promising Canadian stocks under $100, offering solid long-term growth potential due to their robust business models and strategic investments; Savaria benefits from increasing demand for accessibility solutions, while 5N Plus capitalizes on high-growth semiconductor markets.

Optimism surrounding easing geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran, along with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, helped lift Canadian equities earlier this week. However, market sentiment weakened over the last two trading sessions as investors weighed the prospect of a prolonged restrictive monetary policy stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve and declining energy prices.

Despite this uncertainty, I remain bullish on the following two Canadian stocks trading below $100 per share. Backed by strong underlying businesses and attractive growth prospects, these companies appear well-positioned to deliver solid long-term returns. Let’s take a closer look at each of them.

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Savaria

Savaria (TSX:SIS) develops, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of accessibility and mobility solutions for individuals with physical limitations. Its product portfolio includes elevators, stairlifts, wheelchair lifts, pressure management products, medical beds, and other specialized medical equipment. Supported by an extensive manufacturing footprint and a well-established global distribution network, the company serves customers across numerous international markets.

The aging global population continues to drive demand for accessibility and mobility solutions, creating a favourable long-term growth backdrop for Savaria. To capitalize on this opportunity, the company is investing in product innovation, expanding its manufacturing capacity, and improving operational efficiency. In addition, its solid financial position provides the flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions that can expand its market reach and enhance its growth prospects. Management also focuses on driving margin expansion through ongoing operational improvements.

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Supported by these initiatives, Savaria aims to increase its revenue to $1.6 billion by 2030, representing annualized growth of approximately 12%, while maintaining an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin above 20%. Besides, the company also pays shareholders monthly dividends, and its dividend yield currently stands at 1.9% on a forward basis. Year-to-date, the company has delivered a total shareholders’ return of 29.6%, outperforming the broader markets. Despite these solid returns, the company trades at a reasonable next-12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 20.6, making it an attractive investment for long-term growth-oriented investors.

5N Plus

Another under-$100 stock that stands out as an attractive investment today is 5N Plus (TSX:VNP), a producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials used in a wide range of critical applications across high-growth industries. Driven by strong financial performance and exposure to expanding end markets such as renewable energy, aerospace, and advanced semiconductor technologies, the stock has generated an exceptional return of more than 1,200% over the past three years, representing an annualized gain of 135.4%.

The company appears well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum as demand for specialty semiconductor materials continues to rise across its core markets. Long-term trends, including the expansion of terrestrial renewable energy projects and the development of space-based solar power systems, should continue to support demand for its products. With its expertise in producing ultra-high-purity semiconductor materials, 5N Plus could capitalize on these opportunities and strengthen its competitive position.

To support future growth, the company is expanding its production capabilities. It plans to increase solar-cell production capacity at AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH by 25% this year. In addition, 5N Plus has secured a US$18.1 million grant from the U.S. government to enhance germanium recycling and refining operations at its St. George, Utah, facility. These investments could strengthen supply chains for optics, solar germanium crystals, and other germanium-based technologies in the United States.

Given the favourable industry backdrop, ongoing capacity expansions, and strong execution, 5N Plus appears well-positioned to deliver solid long-term growth, making it a compelling investment opportunity for growth-oriented investors.