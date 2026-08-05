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The 11% Monthly Dividend That Beats Every GIC Rate

An 11% yield sounds like a GIC killer, but HMAX gets it by taking stock-market risk and capping upside.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • HMAX boosts income by owning Canadian financials and selling covered calls for option premiums.
  • That strategy can pay big monthly distributions, but the payout and unit price can drop in a downturn.
  • It can lag in a strong rally and charges fees, so it’s a complement, not a GIC replacement.

The best five-year Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) rates in Canada currently top out around 4.1%. An investment yielding 11.1% could produce nearly three times the annual income. The extra cash sounds delightful, although the financial universe hasn’t suddenly begun handing out free dessert.

A GIC promises a stated return when held to maturity. Eligible GIC deposits at a Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) member institution can also receive protection up to $100,000 per insured category, including principal and interest.

That security explains the lower rate. Many GICs lock away the principal, while interest may arrive annually or at maturity. Investors wanting substantially more income must accept substantially more risk. Funny how those two keep arriving together.

concept of growth

Source: Getty Images

Where the extra income comes from

Covered-call funds provide one alternative. They own stocks and sell options that give another investor the right to purchase those stocks at an agreed price. The option premiums supplement the portfolio’s dividends, allowing the fund to make larger distributions.

The tradeoff is limited upside. If the stocks soar beyond the option price, the fund may surrender part of the gain. Unit prices and distributions can also fall, unlike a properly held GIC. Understanding that exchange is an important part of learning how exchange-traded funds (ETFs) work.

HMAX

Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSX:HMAX) provides the eye-catching income in this headline. Technically, HMAX stock pays a distribution rather than a pure dividend because the money can include stock dividends, option premiums, capital gains, and other tax components.

The ETF owns 10 large Canadian financial companies. Banks represent 76.9% of the portfolio, while insurers and asset managers provide the remainder. Royal Bank and Toronto-Dominion Bank alone account for approximately 43% of the fund, so this is diversification with a distinctly Canadian-bank accent.

HMAX stock then writes covered calls to increase income and reduce volatility without using leverage. The strategy can perform particularly well when bank stocks rise gradually or move sideways, allowing investors to collect dividends and option premiums without borrowing additional money.

The income math

The economic backdrop could help. The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 2.25% in July and said Canadian growth was improving while inflation should ease. A steadier economy may support loan growth and credit quality across HMAX’s bank holdings.

HMAX stock recently declared a $0.168 monthly distribution. That annualizes to $2.016 per unit and produces an approximately 11.1% yield at the recent $18.20 price. A $7,000 investment would purchase 384 full units and generate approximately $774.14 annually, averaging $64.51 per month. The same invested amount earning 4.1% in a GIC would produce roughly $286.54 annually.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
HMAX$18.20384$2.016$774.14Monthly$6,988.80

Foolish takeaway

All that said, it’s not a replacement for a GIC. HMAX stock’s distribution can change, and its unit price can decline during a banking crisis, recession, or credit downturn. Covered calls may also cause it to trail bank stocks during a powerful rally. Its latest disclosed ETF expenses totalled 0.92%, another cost a GIC doesn’t carry.

Investors shouldn’t use HMAX stock for money needed safely next year. It makes more sense as the higher-income portion of a diversified portfolio containing other sectors, growth investments, and Canadian dividend stocks.

HMAX stock decisively beats current GIC rates on income, although it can’t match their certainty. For investors able to tolerate market swings, that risk could turn a modest investment into a considerably larger monthly paycheque.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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