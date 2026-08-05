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I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This 6% Dividend Giant

Peyto’s 5.6% monthly dividend looks well covered today, but natural gas cycles mean you still need diversification.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • A high TFSA yield is only useful if the company consistently generates enough cash to pay it.
  • Peyto’s free funds flow covered dividends in Q1, and management raised the monthly payout 9%.
  • Gas prices can swing and Peyto has cut dividends before, so don’t make it your whole TFSA.

The dream Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investment would provide a generous monthly dividend, growing cash flow, and absolutely no risk. Unfortunately, that investment lives in the same neighbourhood as unicorns and affordable groceries. Investors must still decide which risks deserve their money.

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

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What to watch

A high yield can be useful inside a TFSA because dividends, capital gains, and withdrawals generally remain tax-free. That income also won’t normally affect federal income-tested benefits such as Old Age Security (OAS), making the account particularly valuable when building a future retirement paycheque.

The 2026 contribution limit is $7,000, although that isn’t necessarily someone’s total available room. Unused room carries forward, while withdrawals are generally added back the following calendar year. Investment growth doesn’t consume room, and losses won’t create more, so investors should confirm their personal limit before contributing inside a TFSA.

Dividend investors should also look beyond the yield. The business must generate enough cash to fund operations, reinvest for growth, manage debt, and still make the payment. Monthly frequency is convenient, yet 12 shaky deposits aren’t automatically safer than four dependable ones.

PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY) checks several of those boxes. The Alberta producer develops natural-gas and natural-gas-liquids properties, while owning much of the processing infrastructure supporting its operations. That control helps keep costs low instead of allowing a third party to eat first.

The growth opportunity extends beyond heating homes. Data centres, oil-sands operations, power generation, and liquefied natural gas exports could all increase demand for Western Canadian gas. Peyto stock has also diversified where it sells production, reducing its dependence on Alberta’s often-temperamental AECO gas price.

That strategy gained another layer in June when Peyto stock signed a 10-year agreement with Centrica. Beginning in 2029, Peyto stock will supply 50,000 one million British thermal units (MMBtu) of gas per day under pricing linked to Europe’s Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark, providing long-term exposure to international liquid natural gas (LNG) prices without placing the gas itself on a sightseeing cruise.

Why the dividend looks covered

First-quarter free funds flow reached $139.7 million, more than twice the $67.6 million Peyto stock paid in dividends. Its debt-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) ratio also declined to 1.0 from 1.2 at the end of 2025.

That strength encouraged management to increase the monthly dividend by 9%, from $0.11 to $0.12 per share. The new $1.44 annualized payment produces a 5.6% yield at the recent $25.52 share price. Peyto stock also trades at roughly 11 times trailing earnings, offering income without a particularly demanding valuation.

An investor with at least $7,000 of available room could purchase 274 full shares, producing approximately $394.56 in annual tax-free income. Reinvesting those monthly payments could gradually add more shares, allowing each dividend to recruit another tiny gas worker.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
PEY$25.52274$1.44$394.56Monthly$6,992.48

Foolish takeaway

No single stock should literally consume an entire TFSA. Natural gas prices can collapse, drilling can disappoint, and hedges eventually expire. Peyto stock has reduced its dividend during past commodity downturns, so today’s payment isn’t guaranteed.

Peyto stock would make more sense alongside other Canadian dividend stocks, exchange-traded funds, and sectors. Yet its rising monthly dividend, improving balance sheet, and access to global gas prices give investors several ways to win if demand keeps climbing.

If Peyto stock continues converting its enormous gas reserves into free cash flow, today’s $33 monthly TFSA paycheque could become considerably larger. That’s enough conviction for a meaningful position, even if the unicorn portfolio remains unavailable.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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