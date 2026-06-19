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Average TFSA and RRSP Balances at Age 45: Are You on Par?

The TFSA and RRSP balances at age 45 suggest underutilization, although users have an adequate runway to play catch up before retirement.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
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Key Points
  • Mid-40s is a critical checkpoint to assess TFSA and RRSP balances and start any needed catch-up for a retirement that must be funded for life.
  • A 45-year-old today has up to $109,000 in TFSA lifetime room but the average balance is only ~$21,000—leaving roughly $87,823 of unused space that 15–20 years of tax-free compounding can help close.
  • Prioritize dividend stability for catch-up investing—Canadian Utilities (TSX: CU) is highlighted (54 years of hikes, 3.75% yield), and an $87,823 TFSA investment could grow to about $153,731 in 15 years with dividend reinvestment.
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Retirement is the most significant long-term financial goal. While others, such as home purchases, education, and weddings, are major life events, funding for them ends. Preparing for the sunset years, however, requires sustained funding, preferably to last a lifetime.

The mid-40s is a critical juncture. If you’re a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) user, have you assessed whether your balance is on track?

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Wealth-building tools

The TFSA and RRSP are wealth-building tools designed to help Canadians secure their financial futures or build an extra buffer in retirement. You can use both simultaneously rather than choose the better one. The key is to know when and how to prioritize each account to maximize its unique features.

TFSA at 45 – a viable runway

As of 2026, the total TFSA lifetime contribution room is $109,000, accumulated since 2009. Published reports show that the average TFSA balance for the age group 45 to 49 years old is $21,177. Because a 45-year-old today has been eligible since the program’s launch 17 years ago, the unused contribution space is $87,823.

The gap is significant but not a cause for panic. Instead, it presents a massive catch-up opportunity. Remember, the power of compounding works best inside a TFSA, where all capital gains, dividends, and interest income accumulate tax-free. You also pay zero taxes on withdrawals. A 15- to 20-year investment horizon is adequate time to build a retirement fund through dividend reinvestment. 

RRSP at 45 – a tax shield and tax savings

The older RRSP is a tax-sheltered, tax-savings investment account. RRSP contributions are immediate tax deductions, while investment earnings are taxed only when you withdraw funds. Based on Statistics Canada data, the average RRSP balance for users aged 45 to 54 is $150,300.

Stocks are also eligible investments in an RRSP. The shortfall versus the actual average balance, or your own available contribution room, is a potential asset for tax-free portfolio growth within the RRSP framework. Taxes apply upon withdrawal, but after years of tax-sheltered compounding.

Dividend strength

Dividend stability should take precedence over high yield when choosing a TFSA or RRSP stock for a catch-up strategy. Canadian Utilities (TSX: CU) is the logical choice given its unmatched dividend strength and low-risk profile. In early January 2026, Canada’s first dividend king announced a 1% dividend increase, marking a historic 54 consecutive years of dividend hikes.

The $14 billion utility and energy infrastructure company provides essential services. Its stable base of recurring cash flow from regulated utilities and long-term contracts supports dividend growth. At $51.35 per share, CU pays a 3.8% dividend. The top-tier utility stock enjoys a market-beating plus-22.5% year-to-date return.

An $87,823 investment will compound to $153,730.80 in 15 years, including dividend reinvestment. The overall 75% tax-free growth is the same inside a TFSA and an RRSP. However, only RRSP withdrawals are taxed.

In a TFSA, the final balance transforms into $1,441.23 in quarterly, 100% tax-free income, assuming the yield remains constant. The example illustrates the power of compounding.

Revealing trend  

Are you on par? The modest TFSA and RRSP balances at age 45 suggest underutilization. However, the data also reveal a clear, consistent jump in amounts in higher age brackets. The catch-up strategy is actively happening in much older adults.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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