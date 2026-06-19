Discover why this TFSA stock offers dependable income, defensive strength, and long‑term compounding power.

The 1 TFSA Stock I’d Buy, Set Aside, and Never Feel the Need to Revisit

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With a consistent dividend history and modest growth potential , Enbridge provides diversified exposure to essential services, making it a powerful TFSA stock option for investors seeking stability and income.

Enbridge's vast energy infrastructure spans North America, functioning like a toll-road utility that provides defensive protection against volatile market prices and offering a hard-to-replace role in the economy.

Enbridge is a top TFSA stock for long-term wealth building due to its steady growth, recurring revenue, and reliable dividend, making it ideal for low-maintenance investment strategies.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best wealth-building accounts that Canadian investors can own. Adding the right TFSA stock to your portfolio that can quietly compound for years is one of the best low-friction ways to build wealth.

One TFSA stock that belongs at the top of any shortlist is Enbridge (TSX:ENB).

It’s the sort of steady, low‑drama investment that long‑term TFSA users want in the background.

Enbridge checks many boxes investors look for in a TFSA stock. That includes recurring revenue, steady growth, and a growing dividend all wrapped in a defensive package.

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Why Enbridge fits a low-maintenance TFSA strategy

Enbridge is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. The company operates across multiple segments, moving energy across the continent every day.

The bulk of Enbridge’s revenue is generated from its massive pipeline network. That system, which is the largest and most complex pipeline network on the planet, includes both crude and natural gas segments.

Each day, Enbridge transports massive amounts of both across its network, making it one of the continent’s more defensive picks.

More importantly, prospective investors should note that Enbridge charges for use of that network, regardless of the price of the commodity being hauled. This gives Enbridge additional defensive protection from volatile prices and positions the company more as a toll-road utility rather than an energy infrastructure and pipeline business.

In case you’re wondering about volume, the pipeline business transports approximately one-third of all North American-produced crude, and one-fifth of the natural gas needs of the entire U.S. market.

That gives Enbridge a hard-to-replace role in the economy.

Enbridge also operates storage assets, one of the largest gas utilities in North America, and a growing renewable energy portfolio.

Those assets provide a reliable, recurring, and most importantly, regulated source of revenue for Enbridge. And that revenue stream allows the company to invest in growth and pay out a handsome quarterly dividend.

For investors who want a TFSA stock geared towards income generation that doesn’t need constant attention, Enbridge’s dividend is part of the appeal.

This is not a flashy growth stock

Investors should be clear about what Enbridge can and cannot offer investors.

Enbridge does offer diversified exposure to the energy sector. That exposure is also defensive, which helps make Enbridge attractive.

But that doesn’t mean Enbridge can be considered a high-growth stock. In other words, it’s not likely to double overnight, nor is it built around market excitement.

In fact, Enbridge is the opposite. It’s a slow-moving compounder that generates a recurring and reliable income. While that growth is slow, it is there.

Enbridge continues to invest in its network and expand its utility footprint. The company has a multi-billion-dollar project backlog of opportunities to support and grow future cash flow.

Fortunately, the right TFSA stock doesn’t need explosive growth to be useful.

And that’s where Enbridge fits well. It provides investors with exposure to businesses tied to essential services, while offering modest growth potential.

For investors contemplating a TFSA stock to own, that’s a powerful combination that’s hard to ignore.

And that’s not even the best part.

Why the dividend makes this TFSA stock stand out

One of the main reasons investors keep turning back to Enbridge is its quarterly dividend. Enbridge stock has paid dividends without fail for seven consecutive decades. What’s even more impressive is that ENB has provided investors with annual upticks for over three decades.

As of the time of writing, Enbridge offers a yield of 5.2%, making it one of the higher-paying yet still stable TFSA stock options on the market.

Within a TFSA, that income-earning potential becomes even more powerful. Investors who aren’t ready to draw on that income can reinvest it, allowing it to compound until needed.

That fact alone makes Enbridge one of the top TFSA stock options for investors.

The bottom line for TFSA investors

No stock is truly without risk.

Fortunately, in the case of Enbridge, the company offers investors growing and income-earning potential backed by multiple defensive, diversified segments that continue to grow.

That quiet compounding profile makes Enbridge a strong candidate for any long-term diversified portfolio.

Buy it, hold it, and watch your investment (and future income) grow.