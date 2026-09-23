Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » A Monthly Passive Income Stock I’d Put My Whole TFSA Contribution Into: Here’s My Take
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

A Monthly Passive Income Stock I’d Put My Whole TFSA Contribution Into: Here’s My Take

Putting $7,000 into a TFSA won’t change your life today, but a high-yield monthly payer can start a compounding snowball.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Make sure you actually have TFSA room, because overcontributions trigger a 1% monthly tax.
  • Atrium is a mortgage investment corporation that pays monthly income, and inside a TFSA that interest-like payout can be tax-free.
  • The 8% yield reflects real credit and real-estate risk, so use it as a slice of a diversified TFSA.

Seven thousand dollars doesn’t sound like life-changing money. Yet give it enough time inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), and things get more interesting.

The 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000. Someone with at least that much available contribution room could invest the entire amount and potentially start collecting nearly $50 every month without selling a share.

Then those payments can go straight back to work. That’s the appeal of monthly passive income. One payment isn’t going to replace a paycheque. Reinvest hundreds of them over a decade or two, tax-free, and suddenly this very boring little snowball has become substantially larger.

concept of real estate evaluation

Source: Getty Images

Check the room

The $7,000 annual TFSA limit doesn’t mean every Canadian automatically has exactly $7,000 available. Unused room carries forward, while withdrawals are generally added back as contribution room the following calendar year. Investors should check their own records before contributing because overcontributions can trigger a 1% monthly tax.

Once the room exists, however, investment growth, dividends, and withdrawals can generally remain tax-free inside a TFSA. That becomes particularly interesting with one type of income investment.

AI

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) is an alternative mortgage lender. Instead of owning apartments or office towers, Atrium lends money against Canadian real estate, primarily in major urban markets.

As a mortgage investment corporation (MIC), it distributes its taxable income to shareholders. Outside a registered account, those payments are generally treated as interest income rather than eligible Canadian dividends.

Inside a TFSA? That tax headache disappears. Atrium currently pays $0.08 per share every month, or $0.93 annually. At a recent price of $11.51, that produces a yield of roughly 8.1%. Here’s what putting the entire $7,000 annual TFSA contribution to work looks like. That works out to $47.12 per month.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
AI$11.51608$0.93$565.44Monthly$6,998.08

Not retirement money yet. Certainly more interesting than $1.92 sitting lonely in cash. Atrium also offers a dividend reinvestment plan, allowing Canadian shareholders to reinvest payments into additional shares at a 2% discount to market prices without commissions. That isn’t a forecast. It does show why I like reinvesting monthly dividend stocks long before the income is actually needed.

Considerations

Atrium isn’t risk-free, of course. Second-quarter earnings per share fell to $0.24 from $0.28 a year earlier, while the mortgage portfolio declined to $860 million as repayments exceeded new lending. Its allowance for credit losses also stood at $30.1 million.

Still, the portfolio remains relatively conservative for an alternative lender. About 96.9% of mortgages were first mortgages, with a weighted-average loan-to-value ratio of 62.5%.

There’s also a potential growth catalyst. Atrium opened an Alberta office this year, lending activity improved during the second quarter, and management expects its mortgage portfolio to exceed $900 million by year-end.

Bottom line

Would I put an entire TFSA into Atrium? No. Would I put this year’s entire $7,000 contribution into it if I already owned a diversified portfolio and wanted more monthly income? At roughly $11 per share and an 8% yield, I’d be comfortable letting those payments start buying next year’s income for me.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

I Think Buying This Stock Is the Easiest Passive Income Play Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

With a 5.6% yield, monthly distributions and a high-quality real estate portfolio, this is one of the easiest passive-income stocks…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Down 11% Since July is Giving Strong Buy Vibes

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CN’s shares have dipped, but the railway’s operating momentum and outlook have improved.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

Telus Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold After the Dividend Cut?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Telus just cut its dividend in half, and the real question now is whether the reset finally makes the payout…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Your GIC Is Maturing: Would a Dividend Stock Make More Sense Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s GIC rates are cooling off, so a regulated utility like Emera could offer similar income plus long-term growth potential.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Power Hungry? 1 Utility Stock That Looks Like a Steal After Dipping 24%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI could strain power grids for years, and Algonquin is trying to reset as a simpler regulated utility.

Read more »

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Dividend Stock Is Basically a Warm Blanket for Your RRSP

| Adam Othman

A 3.4% yield might not turn heads, but Fortis has raised its dividend for 52 years and targets 4% to…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks Worth Holding for the Next 7 Years

| Robin Brown

If you want resilient, growing income from dividends, these are two top TSX stocks that are perfect for income and…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

I’d Buy These 2 Dividend Giants for Decades of Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With resilient business models, dependable dividend histories, and attractive long-term growth prospects, these two dividend stocks could be compelling additions…

Read more »