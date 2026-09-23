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Your GIC Is Maturing: Would a Dividend Stock Make More Sense Now?

Canada’s GIC rates are cooling off, so a regulated utility like Emera could offer similar income plus long-term growth potential.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • A GIC still wins for short-term money because your principal and interest are guaranteed and protected.
  • Emera’s dividend yield is higher than a one-year GIC, and the company targets steady earnings and dividend growth.
  • Stocks can drop and dividends aren’t guaranteed, so only shift long-term money and diversify beyond one name.

For a few glorious years, Canadian savers could earn 4% or 5% without watching an earnings call, checking a stock price, or doing much of anything at all. That was a pretty good deal.

Now the guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) renewal notice is getting less exciting. One-year GIC rates are around 3.65%, while Canadian inflation ran at 3% in August. That leaves a real return of roughly 0.65% before taxes.

So, if a GIC is landing back in your account, automatically rolling it over deserves a second look.

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now

Source: Getty Images

One enormous advantage

A GIC does precisely what the name promises. Principal and interest are guaranteed by the issuer, and eligible deposits at CDIC member institutions can receive protection of up to $100,000 per insured category.

Stocks offer no such promise. A $10,000 investment can become $9,000 at an extraordinarily inconvenient moment, even while the underlying company remains perfectly healthy. That makes this less of a “GIC or stocks?” question and more about timing.

Money for a house, renovation, tuition, or another short-term expense probably still belongs somewhere boring. Money that won’t be needed for 5 or 10 years has a different job. That’s keeping ahead of inflation and continuing to grow.

That’s becoming more relevant now. The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 2.25% in September, well below the 5% level Canadians saw during the recent rate-hike cycle. GICs haven’t disappeared, but the unusually generous rates that made them so tempting have faded.

What $10,000 buys

That brings me to Emera (TSX: EMA). Emera owns regulated electric and natural gas utilities, with most of its earnings coming from regulated businesses. In other words, this isn’t a bet on the next gadget Canadians suddenly decide they desperately need. People tend to remain fairly committed to electricity.

At $68.42 per share, $10,000 would buy 146 whole shares for $9,989.32. Emera currently pays $0.73 per share quarterly, or $2.93 annually. Those shares would therefore produce about $427.78 per year, equal to a yield around 4.3%.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
EMA$68.42146$2.93$427.78Quarterly$9,989.32

A $10,000 GIC earning 3.65% would generate about $365. That’s only $62.78 less. Which is exactly why I wouldn’t buy Emera just for the dividend.

Growth is interesting

Unlike a GIC, Emera can increase both its dividend and share price over time. The company plans to invest roughly $20 billion through 2030, supporting forecast rate-base growth of 7% to 8% annually. Management is targeting average adjusted earnings-per-share growth of 5% to 7% through 2030.

There’s already movement behind those targets. Emera invested more than $1.7 billion during the first half of 2026 and remains on track for a $4 billion capital program this year. Operating cash flow rose 8% during the same period. The dividend has also moved higher over time.

That growth isn’t guaranteed, nor is the current dividend. Yet reinvesting those payments can add another layer of compound growth, particularly when the shares are held for years rather than months.

Bottom line

Emera still carries risks. Utilities require enormous amounts of capital, so debt and interest costs matter. Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) also fell to $0.69 from $0.79 a year earlier, even though management expects full-year growth above its longer-term target.

That’s why I wouldn’t empty every maturing GIC into one stock. Instead, investors with sufficient emergency savings and a long time horizon could consider moving part of that money into diversified Canadian dividend stocks.

A 3.65% guaranteed return can still be exactly what short-term money needs. For money that could remain invested for the next decade, however, accepting some bumps today could provide something a maturing GIC can’t. That’s rising income and considerably more room to grow.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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