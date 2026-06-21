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How to Build a Paycheque Portfolio With 2 Stocks That Pay Monthly

These high-yield dividend stocks have relibale monthly payouts and are likely to sustain thier distributions in the years ahead.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • These TSX stocks offer monthly dividends and attractive yields, helping investors to build a paycheque portfolio.
  • Whitecap yields about 4.6%, supported by strong cash flow, production growth, and a conservative dividend payout strategy designed to sustain distributions over time.
  • Firm Capital yields more than 7.8%, backed by a diversified mortgage portfolio and consistent lending income.
10 stocks we like better than Whitecap Resources

Are you looking for a passive income that feels like a regular paycheque? Monthly dividend stocks can help make that goal a reality.

While only a handful of Canadian companies pay dividends every month, smart investors know that payment frequency alone isn’t enough. The best income stocks are those that offer consistent payouts, supported by strong business fundamentals, profitable growth, and the financial strength to keep rewarding shareholders through both good times and bad.

That’s why building a paycheque portfolio starts with choosing companies that can sustain their dividends across economic cycles. These resilient TSX stocks have proven business models, disciplined capital-allocation strategies, and a track record of steady distribution even during periods of market uncertainty.

Here are two Canadian dividend stocks that could help you build a dependable paycheque portfolio.

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

Source: Getty Images

Monthly dividend stock #1: Whitecap Resources          

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is out as a dependable Canadian dividend stock, offering investors monthly income backed by strong operational performance and disciplined capital allocation.

Whitecap has maintained its monthly dividend payments amid challenges. Since 2013, the company has returned more than $3.2 billion to shareholders through dividends, highlighting the resilience of its business model across different commodity cycles.

Its diversified asset portfolio, focus on operational efficiency, and disciplined spending have helped generate steady cash flow even during challenging market conditions. The recent acquisition of Veren has further strengthened Whitecap by boosting production, expanding its asset base, and creating new growth opportunities.

The energy company currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, yielding about 4.6%.

The company’s first-quarter 2026 results were strong. Its average production is increasing thanks to strong well performance and improved execution. Funds flow topped $1 billion, while funds flow per share increased 12%, supported by higher production, favourable pricing, and lower operating costs.

Whitecap also returned $221 million to shareholders through dividends during the quarter and reduced net debt to $3.2 billion.

Looking ahead, the company expects production growth supported by improved efficiency. With a conservative dividend-payout ratio target of 20–25%, Whitecap remains well-positioned to sustain its dividend while continuing to grow over the long term.

Monthly dividend stock #2: Firm Capital

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: FC) is a compelling option for investors seeking reliable monthly income. The mortgage lender specializes in short-term residential and commercial real estate financing, focusing on lower-risk bridge and conventional loans that are often underserved by traditional banks. This niche strategy has enabled the company to generate consistent cash flow across different market environments.

Supporting Firm Capital’s investment case is its impressive dividend history. The company has paid monthly dividends without interruption since 2013, reflecting its commitment to rewarding shareholders. Currently, it pays $0.078 per share per month, yielding more than 7.8%. In addition, shareholders have received special year-end dividends.

Looking ahead, its payouts look sustainable, supported by a diversified mortgage portfolio with exposure to resilient areas of the real estate market, including residential construction and land development. Meanwhile, recurring lending fees and predictable interest income provide a stable earnings base, helping support the company’s monthly distribution.

Overall, Firm Capital’s solid dividend payment history and high yield make it an attractive monthly income stock.

Earn $69.5 per month

Whitecap and Firm Capital are top stocks that can help you build a dependable paycheque portfolio. By owning 500 shares of each company, investors can generate $69.5 in monthly dividend income.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
Whitecap Resources$15.84500$0.061$30.5Monthly
Firm Capital$12.03500$0.078$39Monthly
Price as of 06/17/2026

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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