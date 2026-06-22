This $43 Stock Could Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status

At $43,57, 5N Plus (TSX:VNP) stock rides AI, space, and critical mineral tailwinds — with a backlog surge and margins triple the industry. Could this tiny Canadian growth stock mint millionaires?

A U.S. government grant for germanium refining and a spot on the TSX Composite Index are accelerating institutional discovery of this $43 stock, offering patient investors a credible shot at life-changing, multi-year capital gains.

Financial execution is outstanding: 19.2% annual revenue growth, net margins triple the industry average, and a record backlog of US$434 million fueled by a upsized First Solar contract.

Financial execution is outstanding: 19.2% annual revenue growth, net margins triple the industry average, and a record backlog of US$434 million fueled by a upsized First Solar contract.

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) dominates specialty semiconductor supply chains outside China, riding structural tailwinds from AI infrastructure, space-grade solar power, and North America and Europe's quest for critical mineral independence.

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) dominates specialty semiconductor supply chains outside China, riding structural tailwinds from AI infrastructure, space-grade solar power, and North America and Europe's quest for critical mineral independence.

A tiny $3.8 billion Canadian materials sector stock at the intersection of artificial intelligence, space, and critical minerals is quietly minting fortunes. Its name is 5N Plus (TSX:VNP), and at roughly $43.50 per share, this under-the-radar specialty semiconductor growth stock just might be your ticket to millionaire status over the next decade.

5N Plus stock checks every box for what a millionaire-maker really needs: a massive and expanding addressable market, durable competitive advantages, structural tailwinds that outlast quarterly noise, and a runway long enough for the market to fully discover the story.

The Montreal-based company produces ultra-high-purity specialty semiconductors and performance materials that are irreplaceable in products ranging from space satellites and advanced medical imaging to renewable energy and pharmaceuticals. It’s the dominant player outside China in most of the markets it serves – a distinction that became enormously valuable the moment trade wars weaponized critical mineral supply chains.

Source: Getty Images

5N Plus stock: Riding structural tailwinds that could last a decade

The western world is furiously rewiring supply chains away from China, pouring trillions into AI infrastructure, and accelerating the buildout of renewable energy. 5N Plus sits in the sweet spot of all three.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 91% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 87% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of June 15th, 2026

Its AZUR Space subsidiary is an exclusive supplier of high-efficiency, military- and space-grade solar cells for specialized satellites. In the performance materials segment, the company refines germanium – a critical semiconductor mineral where China controls over 60% of global capacity. When Beijing slapped export bans on rare earths and germanium during recent trade battles, spot prices for germanium tripled from early 2024 levels to nearly US$8,600 per kilogram. Even though the ban is temporarily suspended, the lesson is permanent: North America needs its own secure supply.

And 5N Plus is a critical partner.

In February 2026, the company received a US$18.1 million grant from the U.S. government to expand germanium recycling and refining operations in Utah. That’s a direct, taxpayer-funded endorsement that this small Canadian firm is now a critical link in North American semiconductor security.

Numbers that make investors sit up

Winning macro tailwinds is nice, but execution pays the bills. Here, the 5N Plus scorecard shines. Over the past five years, revenue has grown at a 19.2% annual clip – nearly triple the average for the specialty chemicals industry. In the first quarter of 2026, sales surged 33% year-over-year to US$117.9 million, while net earnings jumped 86.4%.

Earnings per share soared 170% over the past year, meaning profitability is expanding even faster than the top line. How? Pricing power and economies of scale. As volumes rise, per-unit production costs are falling, and 5N Plus is capturing more of each revenue dollar as profit. Operating margins sit at 21.3%, double the industry average, while net margins of 14% are more than triple the peer group.

The 5N Plus revenue backlog tells you this growth stock’s momentum is sustainable. From US$261 million in March 2025, booked business swelled to over US$434.4 million by March 31, 2026. A sizable chunk came from an upsized long-term contract with U.S. solar giant First Solar signed in 2025, which not only boosted cadmium telluride volumes but added a new product line, cadmium selenide. That kind of sticky, growing relationship with an industry leader is a competitive moat most small-cap companies can only dream of.

Is 5N Plus stock’s valuation a concern?

Skeptics may point to a forward P/E ratio of about 47, well above the stock’s five-year average of 25.5. Fair enough. But the best growth stories often look optically expensive when earnings are inflecting sharply. If 5N Plus can sustain even a fraction of its current momentum over the next decade, today’s price could look like a bargain in hindsight. Bay Street analysts forecast 15.6% revenue growth in the coming year against a specialty chemicals industry that may shrink sales by 7.7%. That gap suggests the market may maintain its valuation premium as the company separates from the pack.

Could this be a millionaire-maker stock?

Early investors in great compounding machines are the ones who capture life-changing returns. 5N Plus stock joined the S&P/TSX Composite Index in late 2025, a milestone that forces institutional eyes onto the stock. As AI infrastructure spending sustains its roar, as space-based solar power moves from niche to necessity, and as North America and Europe throw permanent weight behind critical mineral independence, this $43 growth stock has the raw ingredients to multiply many times over.

No one can guarantee millionaire status. But with a wide-moat business riding structural tailwinds for a decade or more, 5N Plus stock gives patient investors an unusually clear shot at it.

The stock has gained 1,456% in value over the past five years.