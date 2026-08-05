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Got $5,000? Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

A $5,000 TFSA starter portfolio could pair Dollarama’s steady growth with MDA Space’s higher-upside space cycle.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Dollarama offers resilient discount retail growth and international expansion, but its valuation is expensive.
  • MDA Space has strong demand and backlog, but it’s riskier with high expectations and heavy investment spending.
  • A simple split like 13 Dollarama shares and 58 MDA shares puts almost all $5,000 to work.

A $5,000 investment won’t fund retirement tomorrow. Left invested for 20 years at an average 7% annual return, however, it could grow to roughly $19,300 without another contribution. Suddenly, today’s “nice little investment” has developed ambitions.

The temptation is to scatter that money across every exciting ticker on the TSX. That creates plenty of positions to monitor, yet very little exposure to each winner. Two complementary companies can provide a cleaner starting point, particularly when one offers resilience and the other supplies greater growth potential.

Share price alone doesn’t determine whether a stock is affordable. Investors buying stocks in Canada should examine earnings growth, competitive advantages, valuation, and reasons results could improve now. Holding the shares inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) could also shelter future gains, provided the investor has enough available contribution room.

Rocket lift off through the clouds

Source: Getty Images

DOL

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) supplies the steadier half of this portfolio. The company sells inexpensive household products, food, seasonal merchandise, and other everyday items across Canada. It also owns Australia’s The Reject Shop and holds a controlling interest in Latin American retailer Dollarcity.

That international expansion gives Dollarama stock more room to grow after years of dominating the Canadian discount aisle. First-quarter sales increased 21.4% to $1.9 billion, helped by 5.6% comparable-store sales growth in Canada and a $192.8 million contribution from 410 Australian stores.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 13.3% to $1.11, even though the Australian operation remains early in its transformation. Dollarama is gradually introducing its store layout and imported products there, potentially applying a business model that has already worked rather well in Canada.

Quality has a price. At the recent $184.89 share price, Dollarama stock trades near 38 times trailing earnings. Slower consumer spending, weaker margins, or a messy Australian expansion could punish that premium valuation. Gradual purchases, therefore, make more sense than charging toward the checkout with the entire portfolio.

MDA

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) provides the higher-growth half. The Canadian company builds satellites, antennas, Earth-observation technology, and space robotics, including Canadarm3. Demand is rising as governments and businesses spend more on defence, communications, surveillance, and satellite constellations.

First-quarter revenue increased 32% to $464 million, while MDA stock finished the period with a $3.7 billion backlog. A new $688 million Canadian Space Agency satellite contract should add further work, while proposed acquisitions would expand MDA stock into American spacecraft manufacturing and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Earth-observation services.

The shares recently traded at $43.40, approximately 36% below their 52-week high. Yet MDA also expects neutral-to-negative free cash flow in 2026 as it invests heavily, while its acquisitions introduce debt, regulatory, and integration risk.

Bottom line

Using full shares, an investor could purchase 13 Dollarama shares and 58 MDA shares. That invests $4,982.83 and leaves $17.17 for a future contribution, assuming no trading commissions.

Now, these two stocks don’t create a fully diversified portfolio, so these companies should complement broader ETF or sector holdings. Yet Dollarama’s repeat-purchase business and MDA’s expanding space pipeline offer two very different paths to growth. Given enough patience, today’s $5,000 could become the foundation of something considerably larger.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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