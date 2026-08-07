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1 Tech Stock That Has Created Millionaires and Could Keep Making More

Shopify once turned a $15,000 investment into over $1 million, but today’s Shopify needs new growth engines like AI commerce to keep compounding.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Shopify’s platform earns recurring subscription and payments revenue that can grow as merchants sell more.
  • AI-driven product discovery and checkout could expand Shopify’s addressable market without merchants rebuilding their tech stack.
  • The stock is priced for high growth, so buy gradually and expect volatility around earnings.

One Canadian technology debut turned a five-figure investment into a seven-figure fortune. Based on Shopify‘s (TSX:SHOP) U.S. initial public offering price, its later share split, and its July 31 close, US$15,000 invested in 2015 would now be worth approximately US$1 million. The difficult part was simply staying seated.

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Image source: Getty Images

Long-term considerations

That return produces two tempting conclusions. The first is that everyone missed the opportunity. The second is that the next million will arrive just as quickly. Neither is particularly helpful. Past winners can keep winning, but a larger company must produce considerably more growth to move its value by the same percentage.

A potential millionaire-maker therefore needs a long runway, recurring revenue, expanding customer spending, and an advantage competitors can’t easily copy. Investors also need enough time for compound growth to do the heavy lifting, plus enough emotional padding to survive the inevitable selloffs.

The company behind that remarkable return still checks many of those boxes, although today’s buyers are purchasing a global commerce platform rather than an overlooked Ottawa startup.

The operating system for commerce

Shopify stock gives businesses the software needed to build stores, manage inventory, accept payments, arrange financing, sell in person, and reach customers across different channels. Rather than guessing which retailer will dominate, shareholders own part of the infrastructure helping millions of merchants compete.

Shopify stock earns subscription revenue for access to its platform and merchant-solutions revenue when sellers use services such as Shopify Payments. As merchants sell more and adopt additional tools, Shopify stock can collect more revenue without finding an entirely new customer each time. That flywheel is now rolling into artificial intelligence (AI).

AI could open the next storefront

Shoppers increasingly discover products inside AI conversations rather than beginning on a store’s website. Shopify’s Catalog organizes merchant products for those assistants, while its Universal Commerce Protocol lets AI agents move from discovery through checkout. The protocol was co-developed with Google and is supported across several major technology and retail platforms.

If more shopping begins inside ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini, or whatever appears next Tuesday, Shopify stock merchants can follow the customer without rebuilding every connection. More discovery can lead to more sales, payment volume, and merchant revenue for Shopify stock. The company’s commerce data and established checkout network provide an advantage a fresh AI startup would struggle to assemble before lunch.

The existing business already has momentum. First-quarter revenue increased 34% year over year, while Shopify stock delivered a 15% free-cash-flow margin. Growing quickly while converting a meaningful portion of revenue into cash provides money to improve its products, repurchase shares, and keep pursuing the next commerce channel.

A millionaire-maker priced like one

At a recent $164.18, Shopify stock trades near 61 times forward earnings. That valuation leaves little room for a weak quarter, slowing consumer spending, rising credit losses, tougher competition, or AI shopping that takes longer to produce revenue. Second-quarter results can also create volatility that may arrive before investors finish debating the entry point.

I’d treat Shopify stock as one of the stronger Canadian growth stocks, not a one-stock retirement plan. Building a position gradually can reduce the risk of placing one large order immediately before disappointing news.

Shopify stock probably won’t repeat its first public decade over the next one. It doesn’t need to. If revenue keeps compounding, AI adds new shopping channels, and margins continue expanding, a patient investment today could still grow large enough to create another generation of millionaires.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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