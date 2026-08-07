Shopify once turned a $15,000 investment into over $1 million, but today’s Shopify needs new growth engines like AI commerce to keep compounding.

1 Tech Stock That Has Created Millionaires and Could Keep Making More

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

The stock is priced for high growth, so buy gradually and expect volatility around earnings.

Shopify’s platform earns recurring subscription and payments revenue that can grow as merchants sell more.

One Canadian technology debut turned a five-figure investment into a seven-figure fortune. Based on Shopify‘s (TSX:SHOP) U.S. initial public offering price, its later share split, and its July 31 close, US$15,000 invested in 2015 would now be worth approximately US$1 million. The difficult part was simply staying seated.

Image source: Getty Images

Long-term considerations

That return produces two tempting conclusions. The first is that everyone missed the opportunity. The second is that the next million will arrive just as quickly. Neither is particularly helpful. Past winners can keep winning, but a larger company must produce considerably more growth to move its value by the same percentage.

A potential millionaire-maker therefore needs a long runway, recurring revenue, expanding customer spending, and an advantage competitors can’t easily copy. Investors also need enough time for compound growth to do the heavy lifting, plus enough emotional padding to survive the inevitable selloffs.

The company behind that remarkable return still checks many of those boxes, although today’s buyers are purchasing a global commerce platform rather than an overlooked Ottawa startup.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 98% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 88% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of July 30th, 2026

The operating system for commerce

Shopify stock gives businesses the software needed to build stores, manage inventory, accept payments, arrange financing, sell in person, and reach customers across different channels. Rather than guessing which retailer will dominate, shareholders own part of the infrastructure helping millions of merchants compete.

Shopify stock earns subscription revenue for access to its platform and merchant-solutions revenue when sellers use services such as Shopify Payments. As merchants sell more and adopt additional tools, Shopify stock can collect more revenue without finding an entirely new customer each time. That flywheel is now rolling into artificial intelligence (AI).

AI could open the next storefront

Shoppers increasingly discover products inside AI conversations rather than beginning on a store’s website. Shopify’s Catalog organizes merchant products for those assistants, while its Universal Commerce Protocol lets AI agents move from discovery through checkout. The protocol was co-developed with Google and is supported across several major technology and retail platforms.

If more shopping begins inside ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini, or whatever appears next Tuesday, Shopify stock merchants can follow the customer without rebuilding every connection. More discovery can lead to more sales, payment volume, and merchant revenue for Shopify stock. The company’s commerce data and established checkout network provide an advantage a fresh AI startup would struggle to assemble before lunch.

The existing business already has momentum. First-quarter revenue increased 34% year over year, while Shopify stock delivered a 15% free-cash-flow margin. Growing quickly while converting a meaningful portion of revenue into cash provides money to improve its products, repurchase shares, and keep pursuing the next commerce channel.

A millionaire-maker priced like one

At a recent $164.18, Shopify stock trades near 61 times forward earnings. That valuation leaves little room for a weak quarter, slowing consumer spending, rising credit losses, tougher competition, or AI shopping that takes longer to produce revenue. Second-quarter results can also create volatility that may arrive before investors finish debating the entry point.

I’d treat Shopify stock as one of the stronger Canadian growth stocks, not a one-stock retirement plan. Building a position gradually can reduce the risk of placing one large order immediately before disappointing news.

Shopify stock probably won’t repeat its first public decade over the next one. It doesn’t need to. If revenue keeps compounding, AI adds new shopping channels, and margins continue expanding, a patient investment today could still grow large enough to create another generation of millionaires.