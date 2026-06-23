Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Canadian Dividend Giants to Buy With Rates on Hold

2 Canadian Dividend Giants to Buy With Rates on Hold

Investors can ease any rate-related concerns by buying and seeking comfort in two Canadian dividend giants.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • The Bank of Canada (2.25% on June 10) and the Fed (3.5%–3.75% a week later) left rates unchanged, but persistent inflation and delayed commodity relief mean rate risk and uncertainty remain.
  • To hedge potential future hikes, consider large-cap dividend stalwarts like Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM), which gains from higher rates and reported strong Q2 results (yield ~2.68%).
  • Enbridge (TSX:ENB) provides utility‑like, regulated cash flows and a 5.1% yield with a long dividend growth record, making it a defensive income option.
10 stocks we like better than Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce

The Bank of Canada announced no changes on June 10, 2026, keeping its benchmark rate at 2.25%. A week later, the U.S. Federal Reserve did the same, leaving its range at 3.5%–3.75%. Rate decisions by both central banks affect the Toronto Stock Exchange.

However, the path forward remains uncertain due to persistent inflation pressures. Even if the Middle East peace plan brings down commodity prices, the relief in oil and fuel prices is not immediate.

With rates on hold, is your investment portfolio actually safe? Now might be the time to seek comfort in two Canadian dividend giants to calm rate-related concerns, especially future rate hikes. Both stocks offer large-cap stability and reliable dividend payments.

Piggy bank on a flying rocket

Source: Getty Images

Direct revenue driver

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) is a certified hedge against rising interest rates. Banks realize higher profit margins in a higher-rate environment. The $145.4 billion bank, Canada’s fifth-largest lender, has a 158-year dividend track record and counting. At $157.97 per share, the dividend yield is an ultra-safe 2.7% (40.5% payout ratio). CM outpaces the broader market year to date, up 28% versus 10.3%.

CIBC believes most countries will adopt more stimulative monetary policies to sustain moderate global growth in 2026, given a challenging environment. The bank also expects the Bank of Canada to keep its target rate steady through 2026 to support interest-sensitive demand.

According to BOC Governor Tiff Macklem, raising interest rates to keep inflation at bay could cause further economic slowdown. Conversely, lowering rates could worsen inflation. CIBC sees other downside risks, such as a more severe global trade conflict and a significant restructuring or termination of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico (CUSMA) trade agreement.

Meanwhile, CIBC reported glowing numbers in Q2 fiscal 2026. In the three months ending April 30, 2026, revenue and net income increased 14% and 23% to $8 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively, compared to Q1 fiscal 2025. Notably, the U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management business segment saw its net income climb 56% year over year to $260 million.

For Big banks like CIBC, rising interest rates are a direct revenue driver.

First choice investment opportunity

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) has inherent defensive characteristics due to its highly regulated, utility-like business model. Performance-wise, ENB is up 20.5% year-to-date, although it has fallen 2.2% in the last five trading days. Still, at $77.11 per share, current investors feast on the juicy 5.1% yield.

The $168 billion energy infrastructure giant has a 70-year dividend track record and boasts 31 consecutive years of dividend increases. Cash flows from long-term, cost-of-service contracts are inflation-protected. Enbridge’s crude oil and liquids pipeline network (29,104 kilometres) is the longest in North America. The network connects key supply basins with the leading refinery markets within the region.

Its President and CEO, Greg Ebel, said Enbridge is committed to working with policymakers and regulators to advance essential energy infrastructure across North America. He added that the continued dividend growth streak has reinforced ENB’s position as a first-choice investment opportunity.

Conclusion

The “rates on hold” scenario invites repositioning if the next action is likely a tightening of monetary policies. Investors can ensure capital protection and income generation with dividend giants like CIBC and Enbridge.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

groceries get more expensive as inflation rises
Dividend Stocks

The Lesser-Known Habits That Most TFSA Millionaires Share

| Jitendra Parashar

These defensive Canadian stocks could support patient TFSA compounding.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Looking for a 5.6% Average Yield? These 3 TSX Stocks Are Worth a Look

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, reliable cash flows, healthy growth prospects, and high yields, these three TSX stocks could be…

Read more »

Abstract technology background image with standing businessman
Dividend Stocks

Here’s an Ideal TFSA Dividend Stock That Pays Consistent Cash

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Dream Industrial REIT pays monthly distributions that yield 5% annually, ideal for sheltering in your TFSA. Here's why...

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Pick Down 15%: A Forever Hold

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 15% from all-time highs, this small-cap dividend stock is a top buy for income investors in June 2026.

Read more »

GettyImages-1394663007
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Look Built to Hold Up Through a Recession

| Kay Ng

These names are solid for long-term investing on meaningful market corrections.

Read more »

businessmen shake hands to close a deal
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Pick Down 25%: A “Forever” Hold

| Aditya Raghunath

A wide-moat engineering firm quietly printing record backlogs while its stock trades near multi-year lows. Here is why Stantec deserves…

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Pick Down 28%: A Forever Hold

| Adam Othman

Despite a significant downturn and inflated dividend yield, this TSX telco stock might be an excellent pick for your self-directed…

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Dividend Stocks

Data Centre Spending Is Heating Up: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The real data-centre boom isn’t just AI chips, but the industrial power and logistics backbone that makes servers run.

Read more »