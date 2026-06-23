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A Simple Way for Canadians to Earn $500 a Month Tax-Free From a TFSA

This BMO balanced ETF is highly diversified and pays a 6% annualized target yield with monthly distributions.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony turned a series of 2017 marijuana stock losses into a freelance career advocating for ETF investing. He currently holds a Master’s in Risk Management from Columbia University and is a Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®). Tony is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (etfportfolioblueprint.com) and the Lead ETF Analyst for ETF Central, a partnership between Trackinsight and the NYSE. His analysis has also been featured in publications like Kiplinger, 24/7 Wall St., U.S. News & World Report, TheStreet, and Benzinga. Tony also provides independent content and marketing consulting services to various Canadian and U.S. ETF issuers. His editorial opinions for The Motley Fool remain independent and objective.
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Key Points
  • Diversification should generally take priority over chasing the highest dividend yield available.
  • ZBAL.T provide a globally diversified 60/40 stock-and-bond portfolio with a low 0.18% management expense ratio.
  • Generating approximately $500 per month currently requires about $116,600 invested in ZBAL.T inside a TFSA.
10 stocks we like better than Bmo Balanced ETF

A lot of the highest-yielding investments available to Canadians tend to be narrowly focused. Real estate investment trusts (REITs), income trusts, covered call funds, and other niche income products can all generate attractive distributions, but they often come with greater concentration risk and significant downside risks.

Traditional dividend stocks have their own limitations as well. Many pay quarterly rather than monthly, which can make cash flow less predictable. Building a diversified portfolio of individual stocks also takes time and ongoing maintenance. That is why I generally think diversification should come before yield, even for passive income investing.

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

How to diversify and still generate income

One interesting solution is the BMO Balanced ETF Portfolio (TSX:ZBAL) and its income-oriented counterpart ZBAL.T. Both ETFs are built around the same underlying globally diversified portfolio consisting of approximately 60% equities and 40% fixed income.

Through a collection of underlying exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors gain exposure to Canadian, U.S., international developed, and emerging-market stocks, along with a diversified bond allocation.

The portfolio is automatically rebalanced and currently carries a management expense ratio (MER) of just 0.18%. The key difference is that ZBAL.T is designed specifically for investors seeking regular cash flow through a 6% annual managed distribution policy.

How much do you need to generate $500 per month?

As of June 12, ZBAL.T paid a monthly distribution of $0.05 per share and traded at approximately $11.43 per unit. To generate $500 per month, you would need:

500÷0.04910,204500 \div 0.049 \approx 10{,}204

That works out to roughly 10,204 shares. At a share price of $11.43 as of writing, the required investment would be:

10,204×11.43116,63210{,}204 \times 11.43 \approx 116{,}632

In other words, an investor would need approximately $116,600 invested in ZBAL.T to generate about $500 per month based on the current distribution rate. Held inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), those distributions can be withdrawn completely tax-free.

What I like about this approach is that investors are not relying on a concentrated portfolio of dividend stocks, covered calls, or leverage. Instead, they are generating cash flow from a globally diversified balanced portfolio that continues to maintain meaningful exposure to both stocks and bonds.

For retirees, in particular, there is also a practical benefit. Many retirees end up selling shares periodically to fund spending anyway. A managed distribution fund simply automates part of that process. Rather than manually deciding what to sell and when, the ETF handles the mechanics for you while maintaining the target asset allocation.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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