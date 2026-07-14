Got Kids? Your Next CRA Cash Benefit Arrives July 20

Use the money for essentials first, but invest extra cash for long-term goals in a TFSA or RESP.

July 20 is the kind of calendar date parents should circle, highlight, and possibly protect from snack-stained chaos.

That is when the next Canada Child Benefit (CCB) payment is scheduled to arrive. For families juggling summer camps, groceries, school supplies, childcare, and the tiny financial ambush known as “they grew out of their shoes again,” that payment can bring real breathing room. But it can also be a time to not just put cash aside, but grow it for the future of those little beanstalks.

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The details

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says CCB payments arrive monthly, with the next 2026 payment scheduled for July 20. The CRA also recalculates payments every July using tax information from the previous year, so the July 2026 payment starts the new benefit year based on 2025 tax information. That reset is important. Families may see payments change if income changed, a child aged into a new category, custody details changed, or the CRA received updated family information. In other words, the July payment is not just another deposit. It is the start of a fresh calculation.

The CRA says eligible families can receive up to $8,157 per year, or $679.75 per month, for each child under six. For children aged 6 to 17, the maximum is $6,883 per year, or $573.58 per month. Families with a child eligible for the disability tax credit may also qualify for the child disability benefit of up to $3,480 per year, or $290 per month.

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That money should go where it is needed first. Bills before brokerage accounts. Groceries before growth charts. No parent should feel guilty for using a benefit payment to handle real life, especially when real life keeps arriving with receipts. Still, some families may not need the full payment right away.

XEQT

That is where investing can turn a monthly benefit into long-term flexibility. Even small amounts can grow over time when placed inside a TFSA or RESP and left alone. The magic is not dramatic, but more like watching a slow cooker do its thing. Quiet, useful, and eventually worth it. Investors looking for a simple, diversified option may want to consider iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:XEQT).

Granted, XEQT is not technically a stock. It is an exchange-traded fund (ETF), and that distinction matters. Instead of betting on one company, investors get exposure to a broad portfolio of global equities through underlying iShares ETFs. BlackRock says the fund seeks long-term capital growth by investing primarily in ETFs that provide exposure to equity securities.

That makes XEQT stock a strong fit for parents investing for a long runway. A child who is five today has years before university. A parent using a TFSA for future family flexibility may also have decades. Over those periods, broad equity exposure can help smooth out the risk of choosing one winner and accidentally picking a dud. Perfect when your portfolio doesn’t require psychic powers.

Considerations

The clearest proof is diversification. BlackRock listed XEQT stock with 8,446 underlying holdings and nearly $20 billion in net assets as of July 8, 2026. That is a lot of companies packed into one ticker. It is basically the opposite of putting all the family savings into one “can’t miss” idea from Bill you met at a barbecue.

The cost also looks attractive. BlackRock listed XEQT’s management expense ratio at 0.20%, and its management fee was reduced to 0.17% in December 2025. Low fees matter because every dollar not lost to costs can stay invested for the family’s future.

The risk is that XEQT stock is all equity. That means it can fall when markets fall. Parents saving for a near-term expense should be careful, because a market dip does not care that tuition, braces, or hockey fees are due next month. For long-term money, though, XEQT stock can make sense. It offers global diversification, low costs, and a simple structure that busy parents can understand without turning investing into another unpaid part-time job.

Bottom line

The July 20 CCB payment can help with today’s family costs. For families with room to invest, even a small slice can help build something bigger for the years ahead.