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How to Build a $50,000 TFSA That Throws Off Nearly Constant Income

This diversified BMO ETF delivers a high yield without any gimmicks or excessive fees.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony turned a series of 2017 marijuana stock losses into a freelance career advocating for ETF investing. He currently holds a Master’s in Risk Management from Columbia University and is a Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®). Tony is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (etfportfolioblueprint.com) and the Lead ETF Analyst for ETF Central, a partnership between Trackinsight and the NYSE. His analysis has also been featured in publications like Kiplinger, 24/7 Wall St., U.S. News & World Report, TheStreet, and Benzinga. Tony also provides independent content and marketing consulting services to various Canadian and U.S. ETF issuers. His editorial opinions for The Motley Fool remain independent and objective.
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Key Points
  • High-yield ETFs often rely on covered calls and leverage, but those strategies come with tradeoffs and added complexity.
  • ZGRO provides a globally diversified 80/20 stock-and-bond portfolio with a low 0.18% management expense ratio.
  • ZGRO.T targets a 6% distribution yield through a managed distribution policy, offering a simple way to generate regular TFSA cash flow.
10 stocks we like better than Bmo Growth ETF Portfolio

When investors start looking for income-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs), they often end up in the world of covered calls and leverage. The appeal is obvious.

Covered call strategies generate additional option premium income, while leverage can amplify both portfolio exposure and distributions. Combined together, they can produce eye-catching yields that are often much higher than what traditional stock or bond funds provide.

The tradeoff is that there is no free lunch. Covered calls cap part of your upside during strong bull markets, while leverage can magnify losses during downturns. Both strategies also add complexity that many investors may not fully understand.

What often gets overlooked is that there are other ways to generate regular cash flow. Some ETFs use managed distribution policies that can partially fund distributions through capital gains or by systematically selling a small portion of the underlying portfolio.

While some investors dislike the idea of receiving their own capital back, the economic reality is often similar to selling shares yourself. The difference is that the process is automated for you.

Canadian Dollars bills

Source: Getty Images

The growth engine: ZGRO

BMO Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX:ZGRO) is designed as a globally diversified, all-in-one portfolio. The ETF maintains a target allocation of approximately 80% equities and 20% fixed income.

Through a collection of underlying ETFs, investors gain exposure to Canadian stocks, U.S. stocks, international developed markets, emerging markets, and global bonds. The portfolio is automatically rebalanced internally, which means investors do not need to worry about maintaining target allocations themselves.

One of the biggest attractions is cost. ZGRO carries a management expense ratio (MER) of just 0.18%, making it a relatively inexpensive way to own a globally diversified portfolio.

The income version: ZGRO.T

For investors who want regular cash flow, BMO also offers ZGRO.T. The underlying portfolio is essentially the same as ZGRO, but the ETF is structured to target a 6% annual distribution yield.

Importantly, that yield is not generated through covered calls or leverage. Instead, the ETF follows a managed distribution approach that can include bond income, dividend payments, and, when necessary, the sale of a small portion of the underlying assets.

Some investors hear that and immediately object. But if you are a retiree spending from your portfolio anyway, you are ultimately selling assets regardless. Whether you manually sell a few units each month or the ETF does it on your behalf, the outcome is often quite similar.

That is why I find products like ZGRO.T interesting. Rather than introducing leverage or option strategies to manufacture yield, the ETF simply packages a globally diversified portfolio together with a systematic withdrawal plan. For retirees and income-focused investors who value simplicity, that can be an attractive solution.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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