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TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 23

The TSX snapped its three-day losing streak on Monday as strength in mining and energy stocks helped lift the benchmark back above the 35,000 mark, with investors today monitoring commodity prices and geopolitical developments.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
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Key Points
  • Canadian stocks rose 145 points on Monday, with the TSX Composite reaching 35,002, driven by a rebound in metals prices and optimism around a U.S.-Iran deal, despite higher-than-expected inflation data.
  • Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI) surged nearly 8% to $45.22 following promising exploration results at its Island Gold District, while AtkinsRéalis (TSX:ATRL) gained over 6% amid positive prospects from Canada's new Nuclear Energy Strategy.
  • Falling commodity prices, including crude oil and metals, may pressure the TSX at the open today, with a focus on U.S. manufacturing and services data and progress in U.S.-Iran talks that could impact oil prices.
10 stocks we like better than Alamos Gold

Despite slightly hotter-than-expected domestic consumer inflation data, Canadian stocks started the new week on a slightly positive note as a rebound in metals prices and prospects of a final U.S.-Iran deal lifted investor sentiment. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 145 points, or 0.4%, on Monday to settle at 35,002 — ending its three-session losing streak.

While many key sectors, such as technology, real estate, and consumer staples, trended lower, renewed buying in mining, energy, and utility stocks drove the TSX benchmark higher.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI) was the top-performing TSX stock for the day, as its shares climbed nearly 8% to $45.22 apiece. This rally in AGI stock came after the company reported new high-grade exploration results from its Island Gold District in Ontario.

Alamos said its drilling activity defined high-grade mineralization across several areas that could become additional sources of higher-grade mill feed for the expanded Magino mill. The update boosted investor confidence that Island Gold could boost the company’s production over time.

AtkinsRéalis Group (TSX:ATRL) also jumped more than 6% to $92.09 per share after the company welcomed Canada’s new Nuclear Energy Strategy, which highlighted CANDU (Canada Deuterium Uranium) technology as central to the country’s nuclear future.

With 7,000 nuclear professionals globally, AtkinsRéalis said it is ready to work with governments and industry to advance this vision. Investors saw the update as a positive signal for the company’s long-term nuclear growth opportunities in Canada and international markets.

Transcontinental and DPM Metals also climbed by at least 4.6% each, making them among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

In contrast, 5N Plus, Parex Resources, MDA Space, and Thomson Reuters were the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks, with each slipping by at least 4.8%.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Telus, Suncor Energy, Baytex Energy, and B2Gold were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board, including crude oil and metals, fell sharply in early morning trading on Tuesday, which could pressure the resource-heavy main TSX index at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the latest manufacturing and services data from the U.S. this morning.

In addition, investors will likely continue tracking U.S.-Iran technical talks after mediators said the first round made encouraging progress and both sides agreed on a 60-day roadmap toward a final deal. Any further signs of safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz could keep oil prices under pressure.

Market movers on the TSX today

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Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources and MDA Space. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Canadian Natural Resources, MDA Space, Parex Resources, TELUS, and Thomson Reuters. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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